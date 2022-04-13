TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Education granted Traverse City Area Public Schools administrators a waiver to start the school year for TCAPS’s Montessori students, staff and teachers before Labor Day.
TCAPS administrators had been seeking a waiver from the Michigan Department of Education to start the district’s Montessori school before Labor Day for the 2022-23 school year to accommodate a mid-year move to the school’s new building. Part of that waiver process required the school district to host a public hearing to explain the reason for the waiver and hear comments from the public.
Tuesday’s public hearing regarding the pre-Labor Day start was open to the public to attend in person or call in with questions. The entire hearing wrapped in under 10 minutes.
Just one parent showed up in person to speak, and none joined the hearing on the phone, except for MDE financial analyst Chad Urchike.
Superintendent John VanWagoner opened the hearing by explaining the reason for it. He then gave a presentation to explain how the Montessori school’s calendar would be changed.
Montessori school students would start the week of Aug. 21 and have the following week, Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, off for teachers’ professional development, which is required by law, VanWagoner said.
Four days would then be added onto the school’s Christmas break. Other schools in the district would return from Christmas break on Jan. 3, while Montessori students would come back from their extended break on Jan. 9.
The sole parent at the hearing asked about how student attendance for the school district would be calculated in the few days that only the Montessori school was in session.
Only the Montessori students’ attendance would be taken into account, VanWagoner said. The attendee asked that that be made clear to parents who may want to keep their kids home for the first few days of school and inadvertently cause the school to log a low student attendance day, which students and staff would then have to make up.
School districts in Michigan are required to have 75 percent student attendance on school days for the day to count towards the required number of student attendance days in a school year. If a school district logs a day where student attendance is below 75 percent, the district is required to either count that day as a forgiven day, or “snow day,” or make the day up by adding another student attendance day to the school calendar.
After the public comment, Urchike granted TCAPS administrators the waiver to use at their discretion during the next three years, starting next school year.
Construction for the Montessori school began in April 2021. Labor and supply shortages in the construction industry as well as hold-ups at the state level for inspections and permits set the project behind 11 to 14 weeks.
In February, TCAPS Associate Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill floated the idea that the new Montessori building’s opening date be tentatively changed from fall 2022 to January 2023 because of the construction delays.
In order to make the mid-year move run smoothly, Thomas-Hill said the Montessori school could start four days earlier than usual in the fall and then tack on four non-student attendance days to its Christmas break. Moving the days would give the Montessori school’s facility staff extra time to complete the move without students in either building, she said.
TCAPS administrators do not need board approval to set the pre-Labor Day start date, but they do need support from the teachers union. VanWagoner said school officials have only just started conversations with the teachers union, but that the union was supportive of the district applying for a waiver, as previously reported.
The district’s administration does not need board approval to set the start date. VanWagoner said he is unsure how long the process will take but that it will be before the close of the current school year.
TCAPS’s new Montessori school building on Franke Road will be designed around the structure of a true Montessori school, unlike the Glen Loomis building in which the Montessori school currently operates. Once it’s ready to open, the Montessori students at Glenn Loomis will occupy the new building, which will serve toddlers through eighth grade.
