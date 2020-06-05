TRAVERSE CITY — Child care and early education in northern Michigan will take another hit next school year.
The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education will discuss Monday a recommendation from the district's executive team to eliminate the Great Start Readiness Program, a free state-funded preschool program. Trustees are also expected to vote on laying off the seven teachers and 14 instructional aides involved in the program.
TCAPS officials, including interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka and Executive Director of Human Resources Cindy Berck, said the move is in response to the expected state aid budget shortfall. Berck said the program has been operating at a deficit and would cost the district an estimated $125,000 in the 2020-21 school year.
Recent projections have the per-pupil foundation allowance being slashed somewhere between $650 to $700 due to lost state revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic. TCAPS stands to lose more than $6.3 million from its budget if a $650 per-pupil cut occurs.
"Given the uncertainties we face this fall, it's just not something we can continue to absorb," Berck said.
The elimination in programming affects students, families and staff at Central Grade School as well as Blair, Courtade, Long Lake, Silver Lake and Traverse Heights elementary schools. TCAPS does not receive the grant money from the state and instead works as subcontractor of the GSRP through the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.
TCAPS still pays the teachers and staff, and Pavelka said he cannot recommend the district continues to lose money.
"It doesn't make any sense," he said.
Pavelka said district officials are "looking at every program" in an attempt to decrease spending.
Dana Tuller is the mother of three children who have gone through or will go through either the GSRP or the Head Start program, a federally-funded program similar to Great Start. She is also a member of the Great Start Collaborative.
Tuller sees the program as invaluable and called Mike Vincent, one of two GSRP teachers at Blair, a "diamond in the rough." Vincent declined to comment on the district's recommendation to lay off teachers, as did Elizabeth Walker, the GSRP teacher at Traverse Heights. Several other GSRP teachers did not return requests for comment.
Pavelka said he is hopeful all laid-off staff will be absorbed back into the organization through attrition.
Berck said the teacher and staff layoffs are to allow them to collect unemployment with the extra $600 per week provided by the federal government in response to the skyrocketing unemployment caused by the pandemic. She is "cautiously optimistic" they can place all of those employees in a new position by Sept. 1.
Tuller said the move negatively impacts those families that cannot get their children into a program somewhere else or cannot find transportation, which GSRP provides, to the program sites. She called the district's move a "poorly timed decision."
"These families are going to be left out," Tuller said. "These children are going to be without the most important part of learning. They need that before they go into kindergarten."
Tuller questions why there hasn't been a transition plan or at least some sort of announcement sent to the parents.
Christine Guitar, TCAPS executive director of communications, said the district has not directly notified any parents of the change because no families are currently enrolled in the program for next year. Guitar said parents apply for the program through the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, which then determines if a child qualifies for the GSRP.
The pandemic delayed that process as well as the TCAPS application process, which Guitar said is "why we do not have any families enrolled who would need to be notified of the change."
Pavelka said it "would have been nice if we could have transferred it to another organization, right away." TCAPS officials are meeting or will meet with Head Start staff and TBAISD staff, Pavelka said.
"We hope another agency will come in and offer a program, and we'll be able to provide space for them," Pavelka said, adding that the other operator would absorb the cost of teacher salaries. "We're going to work very hard to make sure services are still provided."
Yvonne Donohoe McCool, the director of early childhood for TBAISD, said she was notified Tuesday about the decision to recommend closing the program. Donohoe McCool said the elimination of GSRP at the largest school district in northern Michigan could be "devastating" for the 144 children in the program.
Donohoe McCool said TCAPS has operated the GSRP for 30 years.
"This is an unprecedented move to look at elimination when people are recognizing the value of early childhood," she said. "It sets the foundation and tone and really serves as an anchor for school readiness."
The TCAPS board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday.
