TRAVERSE CITY — The new public Montessori school in Traverse City is ready to open, though current students will still wrap up the end of the school year at the Glenn Loomis location.
The new facility, at Franke Road, has been under construction since April 2021. After two postponements, one legal settlement, and a work plan beset by market scarcity, Traverse City Area Public Schools cut the ribbon on the building Tuesday before a crowd of about 500.
The event served as a “thank you” from the district and offered students, families and community members a glimpse of the finished project, TCAPS spokeswoman Ginger Smith said.
The outgoing eighth-grade class cut the ribbon, followed by tours of the building for attendees.
“I walked in here and I could not believe the beauty of the building, and the intensity of the excitement of our parents and children,” said former Superintendent Jim Pavelka, who was at the helm when planning for the project first began.
The vision for the new school arose after years of operating out of the current Glenn Loomis building, on the southeast corner of Oak and Thirteenth Streets. That site was never a great fit for the particular modus operandi of the Montessori teaching model, according to past statements from school officials and community members.
The Franke Road site, on the other hand, is based on the Montessori structure, with communal “pod” classrooms, a science lab, art and Spanish room, a media center, greenhouse as well as music and instrumental rooms, among other amenities.
In the coming school year, 500 to 550 students, from pre-school to eighth grade, will occupy the new facility.
Prior to more recent setbacks, district officials had hoped to relocate the Montessori school to the other side of the block from Glenn Loomis, east of Thirlby Field. That idea dissolved in 2019 when Traverse City denied the district’s request to take over an adjacent section of city-owned land.
When TCAPS embarked on Franke Road for the project, it had been slated for a September 2022 completion. By February 2022, that target was tentatively pushed back to January 2023. In that case, Montessori students would have started a few days before the Labor Day weekend, in order to add more time to the December break to facilitate the move.
But, by August 2022, that timeline was adjusted again to its current September 2023 date.
Inspection delays, supply chain shortages and labor scarcity were cited as reasons for the delays.
“This has not been a very easy project, with all the hurdles we’ve had to jump through, delays and cost increases,” said Christine Thomas-Hill, assistant superintendent of finance and operations.
The original construction budget had been $23.5 million. But district officials do not yet know the final cost of the project, Thomas-Hill said in an email.
TCAPS allocated a total $1.8 million to the contingency plan for the project, intended to cushion for any unexpected costs. That’s $100,000 more than the original contingency cost estimates, which ended up being used on equipment rentals, additional worker pay and some changes made to plans for the site, as previously reported.
The district also paid another $200,000 to contractor Shoreline Power Services, Inc. in a legal settlement following a lawsuit that arose over payment disputes.
