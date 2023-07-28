TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools will adopt an “away for the day” cellphone policy for its kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the upcoming school year.
But for students at Traverse City Central and West high schools, the district will merely codify an approach that was already gaining traction before the Board of Education stepped in: Students will be expected to turn in their phones — placing them in a designated pocket on the wall — when they walk in the classroom at the start of each class period.
That’s the system Central High School already implemented at the start of last school year to great success, as the faculty began to have an increasing number of run-ins with students over phone usage, said Principal Jessie Houghton.
Part of the success of the system came from its consistency among all teachers at the school. Another was due to the efforts the school officials took during the rollout of the change to clearly and earnestly communicate the “why” of the policy.
“They didn’t love it, but they understood,” she said.
Students are allowed to use their cellphones during passing time and at lunch. Most of the students use that privilege responsibly, Houghton said.
“It’s not a hallway full of lemmings walking through on their phones,” she said. “That’s not the way it looks.”
It’s been so successful, in fact, that West Senior High School was already planning to adopt it for the upcoming school year, said Superintendent John VanWagoner.
At their special board meeting Thursday, TCAPS Board of Education Trustees said the compromise fell short of their vision, but without clear and widespread buy-in from students, parents and staff, they weren’t convinced a more restrictive policy would be successful. On the other hand, the Central method has been tested — and “we want to build on your success,” said Trustee Josey Ballenger.
But she, among others on the board, added that that should also come with a robust information and communication campaign with the community to get everyone on the same page as to why restrictions are necessary.
“It is unfortunate,” she said, raising the mobile device at her desk. “This phone is a tool for a lot of great things. It’s also a gateway for a lot of bad things during the school day.”
The policy changes passed unanimously, though Trustee Holly Bird was absent and Chairperson Scott Newman-Bale had to leave before the issue came to a vote.
A significant proportion of those in attendance — and roughly half of those who gave public comment on the topic — were high school students, who all opposed an outright ban on cellphones during the entire school day. But such a policy at the high school level was divisive among the parents and teachers who spoke up as well.
There was more support for tighter restrictions on elementary and middle school students, and Trustee Beth Pack noted that setting clear boundaries during those years will hopefully set a healthy precedent for those students once they reach high school.
TCAPS trustees have been considering changes to the district’s cellphone policy since June, after some parents started to raise concerns about the effects of social media on children. About a dozen community members — parents, teachers, and one fifth-grade student — appeared at that month’s board meeting to speak on the issue.
Proponents of a policy change have cited the growing reports of isolation and loneliness in the past decade, coinciding with the rise in cellphone use.
In June, some community members cited statistics similar to those published by Pew research, which shows that about 45 percent of teenagers report being online “on a near constant basis,” if no restrictions are put in place.
