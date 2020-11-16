TRAVERSE CITY — Technical issues forced the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education to scrub a special meeting.
They were set to discuss Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner's decision to move TCAPS to remote learning by Wednesday, he said. That discussion is now set for Tuesday, when the board could also affirm the move.
It's set for 6 p.m., and more information will be posted at https://www.tcaps.net/board, according to a release.
Server issues impacted the district's internet, website and live stream, according to a release. Rescheduling the meeting ensures everyone interested has a chance to watch and comment.
An online meeting notice also wasn't accessible for some time, possibly creating an Open Meetings Act issue, VanWagoner said.
TCAPS already nixed in-person classes at its middle and high schools, both over surging COVID-19 cases and staffing challenges. The latest move extends this by two weeks, according to a release.
VanWagoner previously said staff who had to quarantine after likely exposure to the virus left the district "critically short," with more than 200-plus students and staff isolating.
There's probably more, VanWagoner said — health officials are bogged down in contact-tracing efforts.
The district's Montessori at Glenn Loomis switched to virtual learning two days early, starting Monday after the Grand Traverse County Health Department notified the district of a school-related case, according to a release.
In-person classes are out at least until Dec. 8, as previously reported. That's when a state Department of Health and Human Services order is set to expire — the order, issued Sunday, gives local districts discretion on continuing preschool through eighth-grade classes but required they keep higher grades home.
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District's Career-Tech Center will make the change to virtual learning for three weeks starting Wednesday as well, according to a release.
