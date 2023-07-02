TRAVERSE CITY — Two Traverse City Area Public Schools buses filled with prepackaged food and supplies are hitting the road this summer.
The district last month launched a new program called the Sunshine Bus. It aims to aid families and students 18 and younger who are struggling to make ends meet while school is out in the summer.
The bus makes a regular set of rounds Wednesdays through Fridays of each week, stopping at parking lots, schools and mobile home parks to distribute non-perishable food, a weekly selection of fruit, and basic hygiene items such as body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
The aim is to bridge the gap for students who rely on school from September to June to help meet some of their basic needs, TCAPS Student Support Network Coordinator Katie Kubesh said.
“Some of our kids that have those needs and challenges, they’re not excited about summer vacation, because school is their comfort place,” she said. “Sometimes, the only times they get a meal is when they’re at school.”
The program, which has now been running two weeks, will take a brief pause this week following the Fourth of July, before starting back up again July 12. It will then continue until Sept. 1, according to district officials.
The district is collaborating with the Father Fred Foundation, which prepares the bags of food. In discussions leading up to the development of the Sunshine Bus, both the district and the foundation identified a need to better reach students, Kubesh said.
The district has offered other food programs for families in need in the past, including some that were initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those included delivery, while others involved pickup from school buildings.
Father Fred also participates in a national campaign known as Blessings in a Backpack, which provides meals to children during the school year.
But the number of children the pantry feeds during the summer drops significantly, compared to the number of bags they pack during the school year, said Kristen Staggs, director of operations for Father Fred.
“What that tells me is that there is a transportation issue that prohibits kids from getting food during the summertime,” she said.
So, instead, the district opted to bring the food to easily accessible locations, Kubesh said.
There are no requirements as to eligibility, and the district has cards that parents can fill out at their Sunshine Bus bus stops to identify if they need additional help, Kubesh said.
Sites and amount of supplies prepared are calculated based on the populations with the most need. About 40 percent of the TCAPS student population is eligible for free and reduced lunch, and the district had more than 300 students at the end of this year who qualified in the McKinney-Vento population, Kubesh said.
McKinney-Vento is federal legislation created to support enrollment and educational services for children who are homeless or lacking a fixed and adequate nighttime residence.
Program partners are planning for about 330 students served per week, Staggs said.
Foodstuffs included in the bag are kid-friendly and don’t have to be cooked, although some can be heated in the microwave. Each bag includes at least one high-protein item, as well as items like ramen, oatmeal, fruit snacks and granola bars, Staggs said.
Funding for the food is provided through Father Fred’s SHINE program, and is packed by volunteers.
“The volunteers are so excited,” Staggs said. “I mean, it’s a fun and easy pack, and to know that you’re providing food for the kids who need it the most and that it’s being delivered directly to them — it doesn’t get much better.”
The transportation costs are funded in part by an allotment grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Some American Rescue Plan Act dollars also are being used for the project, Kubesh said.
She added that, if families can’t make it to one of the Sunshine Bus sites, they can contact her to make arrangements.
Kubesh said she was receiving positive feedback starting the first week.
“One parent emailed me afterwards, and just thanked me and said, ‘We really need this,’” she said.
That first week, the bus was distributing two apples to each student as the fruit selection.
One young child ate her first apple as soon as she received it, then asked her mom to let her hold the second one, rather than putting it away, Kubesh recounted.
“She was just so excited,” she said.
More information on the program, including contact information, can be found at: https://www.tcaps.net/programs/step/.
