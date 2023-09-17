TRAVERSE CITY — Boardman Building LLC will share its plan for renovating the Traverse City Area Public Schools’ Tompkins Boardman Administration Building at a community meeting Wednesday.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Traverse Area District Library. Included in the presentation will be information about site plan, proposed floor plans and the effect the reconstruction project would have on the neighborhood.
Meanwhile, the high bidder for the building, who withdrew its $1.2-million offer last month, reportedly has pitched a new plan that school officials received Monday but haven’t disclosed.
Initially, that developer, Keel Capital LLC, had been in negotiations with TCAPS to purchase the aging building at 412 Webster Street, tear it down, and build housing units there.
But, at the 11th hour, Traverse City residents Ken Richmond and Eric Gerstner formed Boardman Building LLC and pitched a $750,000 offer to buy the building to preserve the historical integrity of a structure that has been a part of that neighborhood since 1913.
“I’m not sure this was where I was supposed to be at this point in my life, but I felt like I had to do this,” Richmond said.
At its Aug. 14 meeting, the TCAPS board voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Boardman Building LLC.
The board’s decision, to reject the significantly higher offer from Keel Capital, surprised observers. Board members took that action after listening to pleas from many area residents who favored the plan to preserve the 110-year-old building by reconfiguring it into residential units.
Keel Capital’s original proposal had called for razing the building and converting the property into a combination of 26 townhomes and cottage homes.
But, last Monday, schools officials said Keel Capital made another offer via email message sent to the TCAPS Board.
The details of that proposal – which arrived too late for consideration or inclusion in their meeting, school officials said — have yet to be disclosed or discussed. Board President Scott Newman-Bale said he has not reviewed it.
Board members tabled any action on the communication at their Monday night meeting, agreeing to discuss it at their regular meeting in October.
When asked about that proposal from Keel Capital and the status of the Boardman Building project, Superintendent John VanWagoner told the Record-Eagle, “Nothing has changed.”
On Thursday, Keel Capital’s Will Bartlett and his partner Tom O’Hare acknowledged a request for comment from the Record-Eagle. But, before they can offer more details on their latest proposal, Bartlett said, they need to determine first if it’s worth commissioning renderings of their plan and putting more resources into the process.
Richmond, who was not at Monday’s meeting, said he is aware of Keel Capital’s counter offer, but expressed confidence that their plan would be chosen by the board — in part because of the community support for Boardman Building LLC..
“We haven’t faced any opposition yet,” Richmond told the Record-Eagle. “We believe it’s best to preserve the building.”
Richmond mentioned that he and Gerstner are longtime residents of the neighborhood.
In a written statement to TCAPS, Richmond and Gerstner acknowledged that their project wasn’t the most cost-effective, or profitable even for themselves, but they felt it would be best for the community.
TCAPS officials are trying to sell the building to head off renovation costs — including a new boiler — that they have said could exceed $7 million. Following the sale of the building, school officials will have to relocate staff to the former Glenn Loomis School on Oak Street and the Sabin Data Center on Cass Road.
