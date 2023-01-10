TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education organized into offices and committees at their first regular board meeting of the year, maintaining the same officers but changing up committees for the 2023 calendar year.
Scott Newman-Bale was re-elected to the office of president, Flournoy Humphreys was re-elected to the office of board vice president, Josey Ballenger was re-elected to the office of board secretary and Andrew Raymond was re-elected to the office of board treasurer. Each officer was re-elected unanimously.
New trustees Holly Bird and Beth Pack were also welcomed to their first official board meeting as trustees on Monday, and board committees were changed around a bit.
Bird and Pack both sought a spot on the curriculum committee, but Humphreys pointed out that two new members should not be on the same committee.
Each person interested in sitting on curriculum spoke about what experience they felt would contribute to that committee’s discussions and work. Humphreys, Erica Moon Mohr, Bird and Pack all spoke on their experience.
Bird said her experience writing curriculum at the college level, developing trainings for adults and working on curriculum at the policy level would make her a good addition to the curriculum committee. She is also currently writing curriculum for 12-17-year-olds for environmental science, she said.
Pack said that she has 13 years of teaching experience as well as experience developing curriculum at the university level and a background in health education, which would make her a good addition to the curriculum committee. She added that her main interest in getting on the board was to be involved in curriculum.
A motion made by Trustee Erica Moon Mohr to elect herself, Humphreys and Bird to the curriculum committee failed on a vote of 4-3, with trustees Pack, Raymond, Newman-Bale and Ballenger voting “no”.
Another motion was then made by Raymond to elect Moon Mohr, Humphreys and Pack to the curriculum committee, which passed on a vote of 6-1, with Bird as the lone “no” vote.
The curriculum committee does not write curriculum but has a more in-depth conversation about new and updated curricula.
All decisions made on the curriculum committee are brought to the full board for approval.
After the votes, Bird was then placed on the finance and operations committee with Ballenger and Raymond, and Moon Mohr and Pack volunteered to sit on the health and wellness committee.
The board executive committee will be made up of the board president, the board vice president and one rotating member.
