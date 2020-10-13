TRAVERSE CITY — John VanWagoner’s joke elicited big laughs at the Traverse City Area Public Schools board meeting Monday.
The district’s superintendent quipped after a vote to reaffirm all of the decisions made by the board in the past six months that he is, indeed, still the top administrator at TCAPS.
Two of the reaffirmed votes originated in May and June — when VanWagoner was selected by the board and when VanWagoner was hired by the board.
The board’s first in-person meeting since March came 10 days after the Michigan Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s power to implement emergency executive orders. The ruling deemed the orders unconstitutional and that Whitmer could not justify using those powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Supreme Court, on Monday, also rejected Whitmer’s request to delay the ruling’s effect by 28 days.
The high-court decision put in doubt myriad orders directing K-12 public education officials on how to administer teaching and learning in a COVID-safe environment as well as what is required when students or staff test positive for the virus. The decision also put in doubt the legality of board action and whether the votes made in those six months were binding.
The Michigan Association of School Boards and the Michigan Board of Education advised trustees statewide to vote again on any matters decided upon during the time Whitmer’s orders were in place. VanWagoner said TCAPS legal counsel and Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District officials also advised that it was best if the board covered its bases.
“We’re continuing, day by day, to just learn as it goes,” VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner laughed after the meeting when asked if Monday was now his first “official” day on the job.
“That’s a good question,” he said.
The vote Monday also reaffirms all board decisions on back-to-school plans, how school will operate during the pandemic, mask mandates and any other safety protocols put in place. The board could choose to revisit those decisions in future meetings now that Whitmer’s orders have been tossed out.
However, Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, issued an order last week that is nearly identical to Whitmer’s mandates. The order includes wearing a mask during any public gatherings of two or more people.
All seven TCAPS trustees and the members of the district’s executive team followed that order Monday. The desks in the board’s meeting space, which are normally connected, were set apart 6 feet from the next. Chairs for the audience were also spaced 6 feet apart, although no one from the public attended the meeting.
The capacity for the board room was limited to 31 people — 25 percent of its regular 123 person capacity. A separate room was set up with closed-circuit TV monitors to accommodate if more than 17 people wanted to attend the meeting. Van Wagoner said that was done to ensure the district followed required Open Meetings Act policies.
Board President Sue Kelly said Monday was “business as usual.”
“This feels normal,” she said.
Board business included recognition of all TCAPS staff for their efforts since school opened as well as an update on the construction of the district’s new Montessori school, which is now underway along Franke Road near West Middle School.
Christine Thomas-Hill, associate superintendent of finance and operations, updated the board on the district’s budget and financial health. Although TCAPS is expected to finish the 2021 fiscal year with a fund balance of more than 10 percent for the first time in years, Thomas-Hill said the following fiscal year could be “devastating.”
Cuts to state school aid in response to lost revenue from the pandemic, one-time revenue sources TCAPS will receive this year and not next year along with a possible drop in enrollment could hurt the district’s bottom line.
“We’re in a good position now, which is important,” Thomas-Hill said. “But next year could be a whole different story.”
Board Secretary Pam Forton said MASB officials have advised districts to remain conservative in their expenditures.
“Don’t spend it,” Forton said.
The TCAPS board will meet will meet at its normal time, 6 p.m., on Oct. 26. A presentation on the district’s financial audit is expected.
