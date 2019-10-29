TRAVERSE CITY — Members of the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education finally got some answers to their questions about state funding and the conclusions of a study that has been at the center of some controversy in northern Michigan’s largest school district.
Don Wotruba, executive director of the Michigan Association of School Boards, as well as two members of the School Finance Resource Collaborative, Michael Addonizio and Rob Fowler, presented their findings to the board and then took questions regarding some of the trustees’ concerns during a special meeting Monday.
TCAPS unanimously approved a resolution in May condemning the narrative from the SFRC, standing as the only school district in the state to disavow the conclusions drawn about school aid funding. The resolution states the report “misstates and minimizes the inequity that exists in public education and promotes a proposal that increases the inequity gap by disproportionately benefiting high-funded districts at the expense of low-funded districts.”
The study and conversations about weighted formulas for providing more funding for students with more needs were also a source of division between former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon and some trustees. Cardon, who set up the meeting to have the three speak and supported both the SFRC and the weighted formula, resigned from her post amid public outcry of her possibly being forced out after just 78 days in the position.
Fowler, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan and also part of the SFRC, said it comes down to two words — equality and equity.
“They mean two really different things, especially in the language of the SFRC,” Fowler said. “They’re sometimes confused, and they’re sometimes conflated as if they mean the same thing.”
The results from the SFRC calls for equity and to fund all school districts at the same per-pupil figure of $9,590. The study then goes on to say that additional monies should be given to districts per pupil based on weighted formulas for special education students, English language learner students, students in poverty and students in career and technical education. The study also calls for a flat rate of funding per student on transportation costs at $973 per pupil.
TCAPS trustees, under the direction of former Superintendent Paul Soma, said the study did not call for equity because it proposed a flat rate of increase for students in poverty across all districts without looking at underlying factors. Trustees, including Pam Forton, also had issues with the flat transportation rate because TCAPS is a district 300 square miles in size and therefore has close to $5 million in transportation costs every single year.
“The report actually says the state’s current approach to funding transportation creates large inequities in the funding system,” Forton said. “What happens is districts with large transportation expenditures, such as TCAPS, we often have to take money away from educational monies.”
Fowler said the SFRC “punted” on both those issues, and instead said more research and study was needed.
What all parties agreed on is that more money needs to flow to public K-12 education. TCAPS interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said the SFRC and the discussions on Monday create “a framework we can move forward.”
“I could redo this thing in 20 minutes and make everybody in Traverse City really happy, but then I would have to work with my peers statewide,” Pavelka said. “I’m sure it’s going to be tweaked a bit, but be careful of the word ‘tweaked,’ because who yells the loudest with the most votes and the most money sometimes win in a tweaking contest.”
Pavelka hopes that framework can be used in shaping the state budget.
“It gets everybody on the same page,” he said. “We should lobby to get the largest percent we can where it makes the difference. It’s not an easy process.”
