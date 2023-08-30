TRAVERSE CITY — The first day of school for Traverse City Area Public Schools and other local districts is Tuesday, Sept. 5.
It’s a busy time of year for the district, TCAPS Communications Director Ginger Smith said in an email. And it’s a busy time for parents and students getting ready to head back.
Here are some new, upcoming changes that may affect TCAPS families when classes resume.
Free lunch, breakfast
State budget legislation this summer allocated funding for free breakfast and lunch for all students, if districts choose to participate. That includes TCAPS.
A federal government program offering universal free breakfasts and lunches cropped up in recent years as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those provisions ended last year. But last month, Michigan lawmakers approved $160 million in state funds to fill that gap.
Public school students pre-K through 12th grade are eligible.
The district still strongly encourages parents or caregivers to fill out a free and reduced meal application if they meet the relevant criteria, Smith said.
That still provides the district with essential data that can support efforts to apply for other state and federal funding programs. It also helps identify how much federal funding the district is eligible to receive for free and reduced lunch.
“Our hope is that, by reducing costs for the State of Michigan, we can maintain a long-term free meals program for all Michigan public school students,” a statement from the district reads.
The application can be found online at traversecity.familyportal.cloud.
Bus drivers still in demand
School bus driver shortages have been a continuing concern for school officials across the region — and recruiting continues to be a challenge for TCAPS, Smith confirmed.
The good news is that TCAPS has two new drivers completing training now, she noted.
Last school year, the dearth of drivers forced the TCAPS administration to delay or extend some routes. At the beginning of the spring semester, the administration was granted authority to make further changes to routes, as needed.
That included three switching transportation offerings based on geographic location. Part of the week, they offered transportation only to the West side of the district, and during the other part of the week, they offered transportation to the East side of the district.
Students’ bus routes are available for viewing Saturday. They can be found via Traverse Ride 360, a new routing software the district is implementing this year: https://mitraversecityaps.myridek12.tylerapp.com/
In other developments, the Michigan Legislature approved $125 million in school transportation funding in the state budget. Per-district allocations are based on a tiered system, with a formula incorporating both pupil count and miles covered.
Cell phone policy changes
The district’s new cell phone policy will become effective this school year, requiring devices to be put “away for the day” for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
TCAPS board trustees adopted the new policy this summer, following a push from some parents. Reactions were mixed about the prospect of implementing the change at the high school level, so officials adopted a more moderate policy for ninth- through 12-grade students.
For elementary and middle school students, phones are expected to be out of sight, in backpacks or lockers, from when the enter school grounds until dismissal. Earbuds and smartwatches are not permitted. Devices may be used on school buses, but students aren’t allowed to use the camera function.
High school students are expected to place their phones in designated wall pockets when entering their classrooms at the start of each period, and can’t use their phones in bathrooms or locker rooms. Otherwise, cell phones and other devices are permitted in the hallways and cafeteria during non-instructional hours.
Student health clinic opening up
TCAPS is on track to open a school-based health clinic at West Middle School by October, Smith confirmed.
Once complete, the clinic will make it easier for students to access the primary care they need — as well as behavioral health services — and allow them to take an active role in their health and well-being, officials said.
Northwest Michigan Health Services will run the clinic in partnership with the district. It will operate out of Building 700 on West Middle School’s campus, which was previously the site of the school’s arts program. More recently, it had been used to store curriculum materials, according to information from the district.
Once operational, it will be open three days a week, for eight hours each day, for a total of 24 hours a week. Parents who wish their children to receive services at the clinic will need to fill out the necessary consent forms ahead of time, allowing students to see a specialist for checkups, physicals and minor illnesses.
