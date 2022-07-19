TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education approved changes to the school district’s Sex Education Curriculum that were suggested by the district’s sex education advisory board.
The TCAPS board of education held its second public hearing regarding udpates to its sex education curriculum on Monday. After the suggested changes were presented by Dan McGee, a physical education teacher at Central High School and a member of TCAPS’s sex education advisory board, the board voted 6-0 — with Trustee Flournoy Humphreys absent — to approve the suggested updates.
The sex education advisory board consists of 19 community and staff members who meet once per month to review the sex education curriculum and materials. Each member has three years on the committee.
During the 2021-22 school year, the board focused on updating the high school sex education curriculum, primarily in the teachings about abstinence, relationships and contraception, while making sure the updates fit within state standards.
The suggested updates fell within the abstinence, relationships and contraception sections in the curriculum. The only area of the high school curriculum that the advisory board did not get to making official suggestions for updates was in the sex and the law portion of the curriculum.
Within the abstinence curriculum, the advisory board suggested adding definitions of sexual activity and a section about refusal skills, which is meant to teach students how to communicate to their partner that they do not want to engage in sexual activity, McGee said. The suggested updates made by the board also included a notice to students that if the discussion brings up negative feelings for them, they can talk to a teacher about it.
The relationships section of the curriculum was reframed as healthy, unhealthy and abusive relationships, McGee said. The advisory board also suggested adding questions kids can ask themselves when assessing their relationships; updated diagrams with examples of abusive and supportive behaviors; advice on how to get out of a harmful relationship safely; and advice for how to help friends who are in harmful relationships.
As for the curriculum around contraceptives, teachers currently use a 2011 document from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the suggested updates include more detailed information about the different kinds of contraception, such as how they are used, how they impact the individuals using them and how effective they are.
The only public comment during the hearing came from Linda Pepper, who sits on the sex education advisory board. This past year was her first year on the advisory board, and said she was “extremely impressed” with the way sex education is taught at TCAPS.
“I was just very, very pleased to be part of this committee and very proud of what everybody put together,” Pepper said.
The board moved quickly to approve the updates without discussion, with a motion made by Trustee Josey Ballenger.
The board’s next study session, which will include discussion of the district’s strategic planning, is on July 27 at 5 p.m. at the Tompkins Boardman Administration Building
It is open to the public and will be televised.
The board’s next regular meeting is on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Tompkins Boardman Administration Building.
