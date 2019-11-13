TRAVERSE CITY — Staff and students at Cherry Knoll Elementary soon won’t have to be relegated to teaching and learning in spaces not meant for those activities.
The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved Monday a $1.7 million bid to add four new classrooms — two lower elementary and two upper elementary — to the two wings of the building to help ease capacity concerns. The bid, which was awarded to Grand Traverse Construction, had a base of $1.552 million along with a 10 percent contingency fee.
Christine Thomas-Hill, Traverse City Area Public Schools associate superintendent of finance and operations, said the new classrooms likely will not add much — if any — additional capacity for students, but it will “give them more breathing room.” Some of the current classrooms were originally built to be used as offices and itinerant spaces, Thomas-Hill said, adding the construction will result in a net gain of one additional classroom after the other rooms are transitioned back.
Thomas-Hill said the plan is to get the project started as soon as possible and that Grand Traverse Construction is open to completing the demolition portion of the work after school hours and on weekends.
“We’ll have to work with them on the plan to make sure we’re not distracting students and teachers,” she said. “They’ll have to set up a separate (entrance and exit), because they’re going to be doing an addition on both ends of the building.”
Greene Construction Group came in with a lower base bid of just more than $1.47 million, but Paul Thwing, TCAPS director of capital projects and planning, said the district went with Grand Traverse Construction because of the company’s history with TCAPS.
“What it boils down to is confidence in the ability of the general contractor to meet our expectations in the delivery of the project,” Thwing said.
Completion on the project is slated for no later than Aug. 12, 2020.
