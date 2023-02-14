TCAPS applies for 5, gets 1 SRO with state grant

TRAVERSE CITY — The largest school district in northern Michigan will receive a competitive state grant to cover the cost of one school resource officer after applying for five of these positions.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, with 16 school buildings and 9,000 students, will bring on a school resource officer (SRO) in the 2023-24 school year through funding provided by the grant.
Superintendent John VanWagoner announced the grant award at a board of education meeting Monday.
TCAPS will receive $150,000 to go toward the salary of one SRO for three years, VanWagoner said. TCAPS must match that dollar amount for the remainder of the officer’s salary.
The district initially had requested funding for five officers, so VanWagoner said his administrative team and the school board will need to work to figure out where the one SRO will be stationed and what that role will look like in the district.
VanWagoner was vocal about his hopes for school resource officers to be fully funded by the state of Michigan. On Monday, he said he was disappointed to see that that non-competitive funding for SROs was not listed in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s most recent budget proposal.
He said that he plans to work with local state officials and advocate for SROs to be fully funded by the state in the coming months.
He added that he will likely work more with local law enforcement and local city and township officials to see what other kinds of support the school district can receive in terms of policing and funding the other 50 percent of the officer’s salary.
In an interview after Monday’s meeting, Board President Scott Newman-Bale said he hopes the district can find a future path to fund more SROs, which will be critical with pandemic recovery, school safety and behavior assessment in schools.
“It’s a critical thing that we need as much as possible,” he said. “I’m happy to have at least one.”
Board Secretary Josey Ballenger came on the school board with an interest in improving school security. In an interview after the meeting on Monday, she said she’s grateful for community partners that have expressed an interest in helping to cover the other half of the SRO’s salary and she feels good about the progress that the district has already made when it comes to school security.
“Like any district that applied for multiple SRO grants, we were disappointed to not get all that we asked for, but we also understand the state has limited resources itself,” Ballenger said.
During the meeting, VanWagoner said that the largest award he saw one school receive through this grant was roughly $200,000.
Garfield Township’s community police officer has supported policing at both West Middle School and West High School, but he is not a dedicated SRO, VanWagoner said.
As far as other district work toward improved school security, VanWagoner said that he and his administrative team are starting to go around to each school to talk about relevant findings from the Secure Education Consultants assessment. They met with staff at Central High School for the first meeting on Monday, VanWagoner said.
He added that Patrick McManus, the district safety and security coordinator, is working with local law enforcement to review security procedures.
Record-Eagle reporters contributed to this story.