TRAVERSE CITY — Researchers will try to pinpoint sources of E. coli bacteria in Mitchell Creek.
But they may not be doing so with financial backing from Traverse City.
Commissioners couldn’t agree at a recent meeting to chip in $7,500 in cash and $2,000 worth of staff time for the project, pushing the decision to a later meeting and past a grant application deadline.
East Bay and Garfield township leaders already agreed to put up the same amounts, documents show. The city’s added participation could have allowed the three to leverage more grant funds from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Opposition from Commissioner Tim Werner was enough to put city financial participation in question.
He said he wasn’t willing to spend city money on the project because there’s no science linking the creek’s water quality to city water.
“I think it’s a fine project and I encourage East Bay to move forward with it, but I don’t see a need to participate,” Werner said.
Others supported the idea — city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said the creek drains into East Grand Traverse Bay, a short distance from a city beach and the city water treatment plant intake. Commissioner Brian McGillivary said part of Mitchell Creek’s watershed does fall within city limits, and Mayor Jim Carruthers said regional cooperation is needed to tackle big issues in the area.
But Werner wasn’t persuaded.
Commissioners were short-handed, with Roger Putman absent and one of seven seats vacant, and commissioners need five affirmative votes on matters concerning money. So Werner’s opposition would have been enough to defeat the request.
Commissioners agreed to put the question off until their meeting Oct. 21 and to ask city Manager Marty Colburn to write a letter of support. They rejected Colburn’s suggestion that he put up the money under his own spending authority.
East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend said the grant application was due by Friday, so Traverse City can’t be counted as a contributor.
The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay is applying for $150,000 to study Mitchell Creek as part of a larger, $747,000 grant, nonprofit Program Director Sarah U’Ren said.
She outlined a three-year process starting in 2020 to trace sources of contamination in the creek, identify hot spots and look at remediation solutions.
The idea is to get Mitchell Creek off the state’s impaired waters list, and the organization is working with the two townships and the Grand Traverse County Health Department, U’Ren said.
Most of the grant will go toward Meijer’s upcoming project to rebuild its parking lot in Garfield Township with permeable pavers, bioswales and other features aimed at improving water quality in nearby Kids Creek, also considered an impaired waterway, U’Ren said.
Meijer will provide considerable matching funds, enough to meet the matching requirements for the grant overall, she said. Still, the city’s financial help could pay for much-needed source tracking work.
“It’s a city drinking water source and a lot of people from the city do use the beaches in the area that might be impacted by Mitchell Creek,” she said.
