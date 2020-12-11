TRAVERSE CITY — Accusations that a woman lit a fire that displaced three tenants and destroyed an Eighth Street home could end with a life sentence.
The woman, identified in court records as 42-year- old Heather Lynn Martin, appeared before a magis- trate Monday to be arraigned on a count of first-degree arson.
A potential conviction on the felony charge carries severe sentencing options — and if the case advances, a sentencing judge is likely to consider Martin’s past convictions in 86th District Court records.
First-degree arson dem- ands proof the act was “willful” and “malicious,” as per state law — something prosecutors will have to justify at a Dec. 23 preliminary exam to proceed.
Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell declined to share details of any discovered motives, but said Martin was familiar to the home’s tenants and had been temporarily crashing there. The house is split into three rental apartments.
The blaze drew emergency personnel, including Traverse City firefighters and police, to 206 E. Eighth Street in the early evening hours of Nov. 27.
The first on-scene documented flames and visible smoke in upstairs windows, officials told the Record-Eagle.
They were able to make quick work of the flames, which centered mainly in the home’s second floor, Fire Chief Jim Tuller said previously.
Each tenant managed escape without injury — the trio was in the home’s basement apartment at the time of the blaze, and told first responders they’d had no idea the structure above them was on fire.
Firefighters cleared the scene after about two hours, the Record-Eagle previously reported. A combination of fire and water damage left the home uninhabitable, but officials said it escaped a total loss.
Martin became a person of suspicion after investigators learned she’d been there when the fire started, Bussell said.
A probable cause statement entered in court record shows an arson investigator traced the fire’s source to an upstairs stairwell, and it was caused by “the ignition of common combustibles.” Those materials burned up and couldn’t be identified, the document reads.
Traverse City Police obtained video footage from the nearby Thirlby’s Automotive, the probable cause statement continued, which showed Martin leaving Thirlby’s and walking up to the then-uncharred home.
A warrant for Martin’s arrest was issued Saturday, Bussell said — she’d found herself in Grand Traverse County’s jail two days earlier on a separate warrant for failing to appear in an unrelated case.
The fresh warrant allowed an 86th District Court magistrate to levy Martin a $10,000 bond later that day.
Tuller could not be reached for comment on the investigation’s latest development. Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Devin Blue, who handled the case, did not return a call for comment.
Martin will return to a virtual 86th District Courtroom for a preliminary exam on Dec. 23. A probable cause conference is set for Dec. 17.
