TRAVERSE CITY — Voters in Traverse City will decide whether to let the city lease its senior center to Grand Traverse County for 50 years.
Their say-so would be contingent on Grand Traverse County voters approving a millage request to build a new senior center at East Front and Barlow streets, the site of the current building.
City commissioners voted 6-1 Monday to approve placing the question on the Nov. 3 ballot, with commissioner Tim Werner voting against. The idea is that voters county-wide, including in the city, would decide on the millage request at the same time.
County commissioners and other representatives requested some kind of ownership interest in the building before asking voters for the money to build it. Grand Traverse County Senior Center Networks runs programming in the city-owned building, which itself is on a city park.
“The county came back and wanted some certainties in regards to the use of the property over a period of time,” city Manager Marty Colburn said, later adding the surrounding parkland wouldn’t be a part of the lease.
The request irked some city commissioners when they first heard it. Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe on Monday said city leaders were only considering the ballot question because of the county “not having full faith and trust in us,” before moving to ask city voters for their OK.
County commission Chairman Rob Hentschel previously dismissed any talk of trust issues.
Mayor Jim Carruthers asked if the county would have any obligation to provide senior services at the building for the 50-year lease term — city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said a draft agreement includes such a stipulation.
A 50-year term sounded too long to Commissioner Christie Minervini, noting the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce has a 30-year lease on parkland where its own building sits.
That length reflects not only the hoped-for lifespan of the senior center but the desire to ensure services are provided there into the future, Colburn said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he would rather sell the senior center to the county outright. Otherwise, city residents would double-pay by “donating” whatever value the land has, then paying taxes to build a new building.
The land has value but realizing it is another question, and voters are unlikely to agree to sell, Commissioner Brian McGillivary said. Those who have put considerable time and effort into a new senior center love the property, and there’s value to the public to build it there.
“Once we sell it, the city has no control over it and how it’s used,” he said. “If we have a lease, we have a lease saying it has to be used as a senior center.”
City commissioners would vote on any lease agreement if voters OK entering into one in November, McGillivary said.
It’s the latest move in a decades-long push to replace the senior center, an aging, refashioned picnic pavilion. The push inspired some users to form nonprofit group Senior Center Friends, members of which hope county voters will agree to tax themselves more to build a new two-story facility with more space and more amenities.
Colburn said state law blocked the nonprofit’s original idea of a one-mill, one-year levy to pay for the building. Instead, the county could consider a three-year, 0.4-mill levy.
City commissioners’ vote leaves it up to county leaders to decide whether to ask residents county-wide, including in the city, to pay that millage.
Carruthers noted county commissioners’ agenda for their meeting Wednesday didn’t include any discussion of the millage — the state deadline for ballot question language is Aug. 11.
Colburn said county leaders intended to add it to the agenda later.
Robert Steadman, Senior Center Friends president, said he also believes the county board of commissioners will put the millage question to voters.
Both county and city commissioners have the same concern, based on what Steadman has heard while listening to both government bodies, he told city leaders.
“And that gets down to, they want to be guaranteed that this is going to be a senior center, just as you want to be guaranteed that it’s going to be a senior center, and I’m confident based on everything that they have said to me and listening to you tonight that you have a solid basis for agreement,” Steadman said.
