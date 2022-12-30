A community challenge to commit to a healthier lifestyle in the new year will launch virtually next week when the 9th Annual TC Trimdown gets underway.
The deadline to register online at tctrimdown.com is 11:59 p.m. Monday. The cost to enter is $5 per person. A total of $1,800 in gift certificates will be awarded to the winning teams, with a portion of all proceeds donated to Northwest MI Food Coalition and the NMC Student Food Pantry. The NW MI Food Coalition provides for 36 pantries, eight baby pantries and 26 community meal sites in the region.
The challenge, put on by the Traverse City Record-Eagle, will start with a virtual weigh-in event from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, to 8 p.m. Wednesday when teams of two to four participants will enter their total weights.
Throughout the challenge, team captains will log in to www.tctrimdown.com every Friday by noon and report their team's total weekly weight. During the Trimdown, challenges will take place on Facebook as well: The favorite answer to that week's question will win prizes for the team.
The Official Weigh-Out event will take place virtually on March 21, starting at 9 a.m., through March 22 at 8 p.m. Participants will enter their team's final weights for the challenge and the virtual winner ceremony will take place on March 23 on Facebook Live. Winning teams will be determined by total percentage of body weight loss.
First-place men, women and co-ed teams of four and first-place men, women and co-ed teams of two will win $100 gift certificates for each team member.
All participants are required to register for the event online. Team captains will receive an email with a link to the Weights platform prior to the Official Weigh-In Event.
All participants must enter their starting, weekly and final weights for their teams as accurately and truthfully as possible for the fairness and enjoyment of all participants in this challenge.
Each team, whether as a whole together or with separate pictures of team members, must take a "before" photo and submit it to mfuller@record-eagle.com prior to the Official Weigh-In ending, as well as a final "after" photo during the Official Weigh-Out Event time period.
Like the TC Trimdown Facebook page for the most recent updates.
TC Trimdown sponsors are: TART Trails, Wolf Wellness, Jimmy John's of Traverse City, Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, Traverse City Track Club, MI Vibe Nutrition, Munson Healthcare. Whole Health Traverse City, Hilbert's Honey Co., J&S Hamburg South & Project Feed The Kids, Family Hearing Care, Hearing Care Is Health Care, Edson Farms Market & Deli, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Bergstrom's Burgers, TC Studio & TC Studio Pro, Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen, Red Mesa Grill, Peegeo's, Blossom Shop, The Care Team, Home Health & Hospice Northern MI, The DAM Shop, Grand Traverse Sauce Company, Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, China Fair, The Cobblestone Farm, Summit Roofing, fit20 Traverse City, Jaclyn Dugan - Arbonne International Wellness & Confidence Coach. Midwest Exteriors, Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company, Z93 Today's Best Hits! & WTCM Today's Country Music.
