TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism and a local short-term rental management company are battling in court over whether guests at the properties the company manages must pay a tourism bureau assessment.
Both the local tourism bureau and Golden Swan Management, the company on the other side of the legal dispute, claim the other is misinterpreting the law.
That has Traverse City Tourism claiming the management company owes money that should have been collected from guests for a 5-percent assessment that funds the bureau’s promotional activities. The bureau sued after asking the company to comply.
“We have continued to see growing numbers of property management companies of the type, both local and national, coming into the market, and we do our due diligence to work with them and bring them into the bureau,” said Whitney Waara, Traverse City Tourism’s chief operations officer.
Golden Swan Management claims the relevant law only applies to single properties, whereas the company manages individually owned houses, said Enrico Schaefer, an attorney for the company. He argued collecting an assessment guests aren’t required to pay could amount to fraud.
“So what we want to do is get clarification from the court before we start adding the tax,” he said. “We think that’s probably the most obvious thing to do, but that’s not what (Traverse City Tourism) is doing.”
At issue is whether the company falls under statute language requiring transient facilities within an assessment district to collect the added charge and pass it along to the visitors bureau. The law defines these as “a building or combination of buildings under common ownership, operation, or management that contains 10 or more rooms used in the business of providing dwelling, lodging, or sleeping to transient guests,” with some exceptions like college dorms.
Traverse City Tourism argued the law applies to Golden Swan Management because it manages more than 10 rooms — Waara said rooms are considered anything accessed by the same key, so a three-bedroom cottage would count as one “room.”
But Golden Swan Management argued the law doesn’t apply to properties under different ownership, Schaefer said.
That’s what the company told the bureau in response to Waara’s May 2021 email telling Golden Swan Management it needed to collect the assessment, according to court filings.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers, including state Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, then a Traverse City resident, introduced a bill that would amend how transient facilities are defined. It would include any property rented out for 15 nights or more per year, regardless of size or number of rooms.
That bill, which hasn’t moved since its introduction in October 2021, looked like proof that state law doesn’t include companies like Golden Swan Management in the assessment requirements, Schaefer said.
Waara disagreed, arguing the language sought to put smaller renters and management companies on a more even footing, since the former doesn’t have to collect an assessment from guests. She also rejected the company’s contention that Traverse City Tourism was behind the bill, noting it’s an issue that predates the dispute with Golden Swan Management and one championed by the Michigan Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus.
After Traverse City Tourism sued for unpaid assessments, Golden Swan Management countersued for a declaratory judgment on whether state law requires it to collect the assessment.
The dispute has prompted other accusations in court filings and elsewhere.
Schaefer said the tourism bureau looks to be strong-arming Golden Swan Management into collecting the assessment so other companies won’t put up a fight.
Waara countered that other short-term management companies already cooperate and have done so willingly when she notified them that they need to collect the extra 5 percent.
Golden Swan founder and managing partner Katy Bertodatto said the lawsuit felt retaliatory after she backed another proposal that would collect an assessment from short-term rentals, but spend it on other priorities, especially housing.
Waara denied the lawsuit is retaliatory and, while people are welcome to take political action and seek to influence legislation, they’re not free to avoid complying with the law, she said.
“This is a compliance issue,” she said. “Regardless of whether they had other views or were pursuing other measures, we would be pursuing this activity with anybody who is not paying and who is not complying with the law.”
Bertodatto pointed to Dare County, North Carolina’s 6-percent tax on all overnight accommodations which, according to the county, is split between the county and cities for various funds such as beach nourishment, emergency services, tourism promotion and more.
Collecting an assessment from short-term rentals could raise millions for gap financing for housing projects in the region, in a way that wouldn’t raise taxes on locals.
Traverse City Tourism would back a proposal that raises funds for other priorities without taking away from tourism bureaus’ funding stream, Waara said.
Bertodatto and Waara also touched on an ongoing dispute over whether short-term renting impacts housing availability.
Bertodatto said it does, and agreed that housing advocates back that claim: Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown previously said short-term rentals can drive up prices and shrink inventory in an already tight market.
That would make short-term rental guests the ideal ones to be paying to build more housing, Bertodatto said. She said she hopes lawmakers agree and take action on a proposal in their upcoming session.
“I think anyone representing Northern Michigan feels the strain of our housing problems and understands that tourism does have an impact on that,” she said.
Waara questioned whether asking tourists to pay for housing is the right approach, since short-term rentals on the lakeshore or in commercial zones don’t necessarily impact affordable housing or take housing away, she argued.
“I think housing should be something that needs to be contributed to by all employers,” she said. “It needs to be something that is not being shouldered by just the tourism side of things.”
