TRAVERSE CITY — It's official: Traverse City will observe Indigenous Peoples Day the second Monday of October, but not Columbus Day.
Commissioners recently agreed to re-up the city's commitment to marking the day aimed at celebrating Native American cultures that persist despite a long and often violent history of colonization, according to resolution language. The latest resolution makes it clear the city honors the day in place of Columbus Day.
City leaders moved to acknowledge Indigenous Peoples Day in 2015, as previously reported.
But Jade Prange, a city Human Rights Commission member and Oglala Souix Tribe member, said she was dismayed to hear from local Native Americans that the city still recognized Columbus Day and saw the past move as an "empty gesture."
It's business as usual on Columbus Day at city offices and there are no formal observations, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
But Mayor Jim Carruthers, who supported the 2015 resolution, agreed it became "watered down" amid a difference of opinion on the city commission — past language left the door open to honoring both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, as reported at the time.
"It's great to know that we are reaffirming and making it a stronger message in today's world," he said.
Prange said she learned a whitewashed version of Christopher Columbus' voyage, one that cast him as a more or less good person and which omitted the violence, theft, assault and slavery he and his crew committed, and the centuries of genocide of Indigenous people to follow.
In that light, celebrating someone like Columbus is both harmful and insulting to everyone, Indigenous or otherwise, Prange said. She wasn't alone — Susan Odgers, who chairs the Human Rights Commission, and attorney and Indigenous rights activist Holly T. Bird asked for the change as well.
