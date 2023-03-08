TRAVERSE CITY — Cannabis stores in Traverse City soon will clear a major hurdle to selling to anyone over 21, not just those with a medical card.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said he expects his office will issue 16 nonmedical marijuana retail licenses either by Friday or early next week. It comes after a lengthy review process and a few years of delays after the city’s previous licensing rules were blocked in court.
“But we’re past that, we’re excited and eager for these businesses to open up and start serving their customers and we’re glad to have them here in the community,” he said.
The excitement in Cloud Cannabis Co-founder and Head of New Markets John McLeod’s voice was plain on Tuesday. He’s anticipating getting a license from the city this week.
“Which is pretty exciting, to say the least,” he said.
A Traverse City Police detective inspected the company’s store on Munson Avenue around Feb. 21, McLeod said. That was more of a formality, since the medical marijuana store is already in compliance with many of the same rules.
It was the clearest sign of movement toward getting the license, but the store will need approval from the state next, McLeod said — as will the 15 other applicants, according to Marentette.
The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Authority will ensure Cloud Cannabis has the city’s approval and make sure it meets all the requirements to open and operate in nonmedical sales, McLeod said. That’ll also largely be a formality for the city’s 11 existing medical marijuana stores.
For the remaining applicants that aren’t already running a medical cannabis shop, getting that state license will be a larger hurdle, McLeod said.
They are Verts LLC, Lume Cannabis Company, Fantasies Unlimited Group and Traverse City Cannabis Company, according to a release from the city.
The state has 90 days to make its licensing decision, Marentette said.
McLeod said the estimate is Cloud Cannabis could have its state license and be ready for nonmedical sales much sooner, within 21 days or so from receiving the city license.
Moving into the nonmedical market will create jobs, as McLeod said he expects to at least double Traverse City’s 16-person staff.
These stores also will bring a windfall in excise taxes shared with local governments, McLeod said. The state Department of Treasury recently announced municipalities and counties with nonmedical cannabis stores each got $51,800 per retailer.
Stores selling nonmedical cannabis — also known as adult-use or recreational — have spread across the northwest Lower Peninsula, with a half-dozen in Kalkaska, three each in Antrim and Benzie counties, two in Grand Traverse County and one in Leelanau County, according to the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and past reporting. Of those, Interlochen Alternative Health is the latest, opening for nonmedical sales on March 3.
McLeod said he believes the “old-world thought” that such stores would destroy a community has faded away, and that the industry has done well in de-stigmatizing cannabis as a legal, regulated industry in Michigan.
While nonmedical stores sprouted up elsewhere, Traverse City went through two attempts to allow what a majority of city voters approved in voting for the 2018 statewide ballot measure that legalized adult use marijuana.
A handful of medical marijuana stores — not including Cloud Cannabis — sued to block those rules and, in November 2020, then-13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power put those rules on hold. He eventually struck down the city’s scoring rubric, but held its limit of four nonmedical shops, versus 13 for medical, was legal.
After the plaintiffs appealed the ruling, city planners and commissioners rewrote its rules with input from a public open house and more. Commissioners in May 2022 adopted a new licensing scheme, one that splits the city into several sub-areas and allows a total of 24 licenses citywide.
The city clerk’s office started accepting applications in June.
Marentette said a new scoring rubric commissioners adopted to competitively score those applications never came into play, since the number of applications never exceeded the limits within each sub-area and is well short of the citywide limit.
