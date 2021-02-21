From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Hiring a point person to communicate for Traverse City’s government could tick a lot of boxes for city leaders and department heads.
A communications specialist could be in charge of keeping the public informed on city goings-on, engaging residents and others to gather feedback, coordinate interdepartmental information-sharing and even help the city recruit new employees, according to a memo from city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley and city Clerk Benjamin Marentette.
It would come with a cost, too: up to $80,000 for the first year, including benefits and a wage ranging from $23.78 to $30.92 per hour.
City commissioners won’t vote on the idea Monday but will discuss it at their study session at 7 p.m. Watch on cable channel 191 or online at https://www.tacm.tv/govtvnow.asp. Comment by calling 312-626-6799, meeting ID 870 4946 7728, participant ID #. Other topics include an update on the city’s Green Team progress in 2020 and the challenges ahead, mainly cutting the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. They’ll also hear about recommended fixes to a wall along the Boardman River’s south bank in the downtown.
