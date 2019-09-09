TRAVERSE CITY — The campground at Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park is closed for renovations until May. The beach remains open.
Signs at the park entrance, 1132 U.S. 31 N., announced the closure over the weekend, as did notices on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website pages related to the park.
The website states that the campground will be closed Sept. 8, 2019, to May 15, 2020, for an enhancement project. The project includes an electrical upgrade and a new bathroom building.
A harvest festival the DNR had planned at the park on Oct. 4 has been canceled, according the DNR website.
The campground, normally open all year, has 348 campsites, plus a group camping area and two rental cabins.
