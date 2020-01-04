TRAVERSE CITY — Land on State Street in Traverse City still is the planned site for a new building.
It’ll just be 40 feet shorter than originally planned.
Developer Tom McIntyre said plans for the new building are coming together, and he’s weeks away from having renderings in hand for the 60-foot-tall condominium project.
The structure, planned for 326 State Street, was at the center of a legal battle over a vote requirement for any new construction taller than 60 feet, a battle that ended in July.
That’s when 326 Land Company, of which McIntyre is managing member, opted not to appeal a ruling from 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power upholding the vote requirement.
McIntyre still disagrees with the ruling but made the business decision to move forth with a redesigned plan, he said.
“I don’t have any lament over it at this point, and I’m just moving forward in a good, positive way,” he said.
The company twice challenged the vote requirement, which voters added to the city charter in 2016, arguing it wasn’t legally valid and threw its plans for a 100-foot-tall building into limbo.
Power ruled in 2017 that the first challenge was premature — the company filed before applying for a special land use permit, and before putting the project to vote.
City voters in November 2018 said “no” to allowing the building to move forward, and 326 Land Company went to court again in December of that year.
Power ruled against them in June, and the company let a deadline to appeal expire roughly a month later.
Brenda Quick co-founded Save Our Downtown, a nonprofit that asked voters to amend the city charter to create the vote requirement.
She called 2019 a good year because the court recognized that the charter amendment was within the bounds of the law.
McIntyre said he thinks another legal challenge is possible, adding that it wouldn’t be coming from him.
Quick said she thinks any developer who has standing to sue would run into the same arguments that sunk 326 Land Company’s challenge.
Save Our Downtown researched the law before asking voters to approve the charter amendment and its members believed it was within the bounds of the law, as Power found, Quick said.
“I think I would be hopeful that anybody who wishes to develop property, and they want to go above 60 feet, that they would respect the will of the people, and they’d simply put it on a ballot and if the people approve it, then so be it,” she said. “If the people don’t approve it, then they would recognize that, respect that and move forward accordingly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.