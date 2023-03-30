TRAVERSE CITY — After years of rulemaking, litigation and two attempts to create a licensing scheme, Traverse City has its first nonmedical marijuana sales.
House of Dank started its nonmedical sales Friday from its location on Munson Avenue, according to Desire Duhamel, the Traverse City location’s receptionist.
“It’s just a constant flow of people and it’s been a little hectic, but we are loving every minute of it,” Duhamel said.
Puff Cannabis followed on Monday, and the crowds haven’t abated there either, said Assistant Manager Steven Peterson. He figured that more than 250 people came to the Garfield Avenue store on the first day.
Peterson called it the best thing to happen in Traverse City in almost three years, referring to the long wait since Michigan voters agreed in 2018 to legalize nonmedical — also called recreational or adult-use — cannabis.
Traverse City commissioners’ first attempt to competitively award nonmedical retail uses didn’t follow state law, as many of the scoring criteria had nothing to do with sorting out the applicants best able to operate in compliance with the law, then-13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ruled.
Power put a hold on the city’s first licensing rules in November 2020 and eventually struck the rubric down altogether.
The judge agreed the city could limit nonmedical retailers to a smaller number than the medical stores commissioners previously had allowed.
But commissioners in May 2022 adopted new rules that allowed 24 nonmedical retailers in total, compared to 13 medical. That followed an extensive rewrite through which city leaders established several districts with their own internal limits to keep stores from clustering in one spot. The city clerk’s office issued 16 licenses earlier in March.
Statewide, cannabis sales are growing and, in December 2022, sales hit $1.5 billion for the year, according to the state Cannabis Regulatory Agency.
But in March, an Ingham County court placed Skymint into receivership after a lender claimed the company defaulted on a $127 million loan, Fox 17 reported. The company’s stores, including one in Gaylord, remain open while its Traverse City location is listed online as temporarily closed.
Meanwhile, the price of cannabis in Michigan has declined at a good clip — from an average of $512 per ounce of dried flower in January 2020 to $91 in December 2022, according to a Cannabis Business Times report citing state regulatory figures.
Those are just averages, too. John McLeod, Cloud Cannabis co-founder and head of new markets, said the company has a special of $100 for 2.5 ounces.
“There has been a lot of price compression in the wholesale markets when it comes to flower,” he said. “The days of $500 per ounce are no longer there.
“It’s just simple supply-and-demand mathematics.”
At the storefront level, that translates to a smaller profit margin, Peterson said. But retailers can make up for that by selling more volume, and lower prices can bring in more foot traffic.
For companies that are vertically integrated, meaning they grow, process and sell their own cannabis, huge fluctuations in price are more bearable since they’re selling what they produce, McLeod said.
But he figured retailers buying wholesale and businesses that set out to grow are having a tougher time. More favorable tax rules let growers write off business expenses, trimming their liabilities in ways that retailers cannot.
McLeod agreed that anyone who started a business strictly to grow is facing some headwinds. Anecdotally, he said he talked to someone who bought an operating Michigan grower strictly for its equipment. That not only beat a snarled supply chain, but netted the buyer equipment that was more valuable than the operation that formerly owned it.
Growers can prune business expenses by becoming more efficient, but anyone who came into the business expecting $1,500 per pound in their pro forma is facing a different landscape, McLeod said.
“I think the flip side of price fluctuation is that the consumer now, instead of having to pay $350 an ounce, could get an ounce at a much more reasonable price,” he said, adding that’s a win for the consumer.
But prices can only drop so far since it costs a certain amount to grow cannabis, and McLeod said he thinks they have already stabilized.
Plus, there’s a segment of the market still seeking out the higher-priced flower with the right chemistry and flavor profiles that can fetch a higher price, McLeod said. Peterson said Puff Cannabis offers flower ranging from $89 to $300 per ounce.
Nonmedical cannabis retailers face a different environment, too, since there are now more than ever, McLeod said. Having so much competition means the “build it and they will come” dynamic is essentially done.
“You actually have to work at reaching out to new markets and new people,” he said. “The days of just opening the doors and waiting for a flood of people to come through” are done.
Success will require hard work on retail fundamentals, such as offering good selection and providing customers with a positive experience, McLeod said.
Puff Cannabis will keep people coming through the doors after the initial rush by keeping up on prices as more nonmedical retailers come online, Peterson said.
Retailers will have to be agile too, and quickly stock the latest hot products, McLeod said.
Those shifts in the industry come with growing one from the ground up — literally, McLeod said.
“So there’s growing things that go alongside it and price compression is certainly one of those,” he said.
But he and Peterson separately agreed that both dropping prices and more competition don’t spell doom for the industry just as Traverse City nonmedical retailers are coming online.
