TRAVERSE CITY — HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing’s plans for 10 new units of affordable housing are one step closer to home.
Planning commissioners unanimously recommended approving the nonprofit’s request to conditionally rezone a lot on Carver Street to R-29 Multifamily Residential. Plans call for tearing down a single-family home there and building a duplex plus two four-plexes.
Rents would vary from $675 to $875 per month, aimed at people making up to 50 to 80 percent of area median income, as previously reported. They’d be built on a lot sandwiched between businesses on Garfield Street and Carver Street’s residential row. One condition of the rezoning from two-family residential is to build less than the maximum allowed on the lot.
The plans had a few tweaks since planning commissioners first saw them. Project architect Mike Corby said shifting some buildings around could save four mature trees previously slated to be cut. He showed commissioners a site diagram detailing each tree to be saved and planted.
That came as good news to Commissioner Heather Shaw, who previously asked Corby and Homestretch Nonprofit Housing Executive Director Jon Stimson to save as many trees as possible there. Not only do they serve as buffers between the new housing and neighboring properties, but they have myriad other benefits from cooling to soaking up storm water.
“Efforts to conserve mature trees should be encouraged everywhere in our urban environment,” he said.
Commissioner Janet Fleshman said she likes how the site plan places a single-story building closer to the street. That goes a long way to helping the project blend in with its surroundings, she said.
Neighbors are largely supportive of the plans as well, Stimson said. He walked through the neighborhood again attempting to address some of the concerns he heard the first time through.
Matthew Vermetten, an attorney for Tire Factory building owner Diversified Capital Traverse City LLC, said a cursory review of the plans suggests they’re consistent with the city’s master plan.
Tire Factory, a neighbor to the proposed homes, already has people cutting through and loitering in its parking lot, Vermetten said. The tire shop owner is concerned the development could lead to more parking there on the weekends.
Vermetten also asked if fire trucks would have enough room to get in and out of the property — Jim Tuller, a planning commissioner and city Fire Chief, said they would.
City commissioners must vote on the conditional rezoning at a future meeting, documents show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.