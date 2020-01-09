TRAVERSE CITY — Potential changes to short-term renting rules in swaths of Traverse City are one step closer to passing.
Planning commissioners recently voted to recommend removing vacation homes as an allowed use in the city’s C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center districts. If city commissioners approve the change, existing vacation homes would be grandfathered in as long as they maintain a license, or if they’re under construction when the change takes effect.
City Planner Russ Soyring also proposed grandfathering those who have a building or land use permit in hand and want to build a vacation home rental.
That administrative policy would need the city attorney’s approval, he said.
The city defines vacation rentals as renting a property for less than 30 days, as previously reported. No host or owner need be present when guests are, compared to tourist homes, for which the city requires the owner be present.
Planning commissioners voted 7-0 on the amendment, with commissioners Brian McGillivary and Heather Shaw absent. They voted after hearing public comments from several who opposed the amendment and a few who supported it.
Jeff Pownall told planners he bought a commercial property and built a dwelling behind it, hoping to one day turn it into a vacation rental to fund his retirement. The proposed change would limit him to long-term rentals, limiting his income to $2,250 or so a month compared to $4,000 a week or more from a vacation rental.
“If I knew that there would be a change, that we would be losing that zoning, I would’ve built a totally different building there so that I could have more of an income there,” he said.
Others critical of the proposed amendment said it’s unfair to limit a commercial activity in commercial districts and to limit a source of income from property owners, one that brings in visitors and helps support other jobs.
Tammy Ensman, who owns a vacation rental in town called The Burdhouse, said she was opposed to it even after commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert informed her that her business would be grandfathered.
Others who bought properties in C-1 and C-2 districts planning to make money doing nightly rentals as Ensman did would be deprived of that chance, she said.
“They bought these properties for that purpose, so I am against this very much,” she said.
Planning commissioners previously cited the pressure vacation rentals put on the city’s long-term housing stock, from upward pressure on housing prices to long-term rentals being turned into tourist pads for precisely the reason Pownall cited.
Peninsula Township resident and Cornerstone Architecture owner John Dancer said he thinks the planning commission has other tools to incentivize building more housing, like allowing for taller buildings and for more permissive setbacks.
“I think this ought to be tabled and it ought to be looked at in its entirety with all the zoning districts for how to encourage permanent housing and still keep vacation home rentals in place,” he said.
Commissioners agreed the change alone wouldn’t solve the city’s housing issues. But commissioner Anna Dituri said she thinks it’s a move in the right direction, and that there’s a lot more work to do.
Koebert agreed, acknowledging she has no proof that the change will turn any C-1 or C-2 properties into long-term rentals and that tourism is an important economic driver in the city. But it’s not the only driver, and balance is needed as investors snap up properties and owners rent to tourists instead of residents.
“Do we think this is the answer? Hell, no. Do we think this is the beginning? Sure,” she said.
Commissioner Brian Hassing spoke at length in support of making the change. He likened buildings filled with vacation rentals to unregulated hotels, and said the practice exploded with the advent of online listing platforms. He asserted that vacation rentals have numerous negative impacts, from housing that sits empty in the off-season to forcing more people who work in town to commute from elsewhere.
Plus, lodging isn’t allowed in C-1 and C-2 districts, so vacation homes shouldn’t be either, Hassing said.
City resident Adrienne Rossi said she’s in favor of the change, and Mitch Treadwell, also of Traverse City, agreed housing in the commercial districts in question should be for people who live and work in the city.
City commissioners will take up the proposed amendment at a future meeting.
