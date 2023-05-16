TRAVERSE CITY — With another budget year coming into focus, Traverse City needs to “regroup and realign,” interim city Manager Nate Geinzer said.
He told commissioners as much as he presented the start of a proposed budget for the July-through-June-2024 period. Observations from his first 10 business days in the temporary role led him to that conclusion.
“What I’m sharing are my observations based on my experience,” he said. “It does not mean that anybody has done anything wrong, anybody missed something or anybody dropped the ball, whether it’s the commission, the staff or the public.”
For one, there’s a disconnect between the goals the city commission sets for itself every year and how city staff keep things running from day to day, Geinzer said. That creates some unnecessary tension.
For another, he couldn’t say if the city has the necessary staff capacity and resources to address those goals. And other unknowns include what kind of costs the city could face in the long term to fix its streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure.
Then there are the vacancies, with 10 positions waiting to be filled including city manager, Geinzer said. One of them is chief of police, with current department leader Jeffrey O’Brien set to retire at the end of June. Assistant City Manager Penny Hill will also retire at the end of July, and more than 50 other employees will be eligible for retirement over the next five years.
“That’s a succession issue and that’s an institutional knowledge issue that, based on conversations I’ve had thus far, you are not prepared for,” he said.
City Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley said in a memo her office posted for more than 70 jobs in the last two years, compared to 30 combined in 2018 and 2019. It’s taking longer to fill them, too, from two months less than five years ago to six-12 months currently.
Geinzer applauded interim city Treasurer and Finance Director Jahna Robinson and city Financial Analyst Brian Postma for their work in drafting the budget. But the department’s top position has been vacant for nearly a year and has gone through some turnover as well.
The interim manager said he figured that’s why the department hasn’t completed long-term financial forecasts that look ahead to upcoming years, something the department attempted in the past.
Those forecasts could inform far-reaching decisions like long-term investments, union contracts, new hires and other decisions past commissions made without having those kinds of predictions, Geinzer said.
His overall recommendation was a “strategic regroup and realignment,” including looking at how the city can better meet the goals commissioners set for themselves. Times have changed and city services go beyond the typical police, fire, roads and infrastructure, and people look to their local governments to take action if they’re not seeing it from state or federal governments.
Geinzer also suggested completing a comprehensive street improvement plan to get a grasp on how much the city should spend to improve street conditions.
The interim manager is taking a look at job descriptions and titles and will leave some recommendations for whoever takes his job for the long term, he said.
Other aspects of city operations looked good to Geinzer, he said, like a millage-funded pension for its police and firefighters and a motor pool system that sets aside a healthy fund for replacing city vehicles.
Numbers-wise, the draft budget has $22,851,900 in general operating fund revenues and $23,768,600 in expenditures, which would leave a $7,028,600 balance in those funds, documents show.
Add in Traverse City Light & Power, the Downtown Development Authority, proprietary funds and TCL&P’s fiber fund, and the city is responsible for nearly $120 million, Geinzer said.
He told commissioners he’ll go into more detail on spending plans for the coming budget year at their May 22 meeting. That’s the same night commissioners will hear public input on the budget, which by city charter must be adopted by June 5.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he was glad to hear Geinzer’s perspective on the city, since it’s from a fresh set of eyes.
“(Geinzer’s) telling us probably what we need to be hearing and not what we want to hear,” he said. “He’s saying, ‘You need to take another fresh look at things and start looking for the future.’”
