MACKINAW CITY — A Traverse City man was killed after a Jeep driving the wrong way on I-75 crashed into his sedan.
The Jeep, driven by an Indiana man, 78, was southbound in the northbound lane of I-75, causing a four-car crash on Sunday night at 7:39 p.m. near mile marker 336 in Emmet County's Wawatam Township, according to a Michigan State Police press release.
Troopers said the Jeep crashed into a sedan driven by Carson Needham of Traverse City, 21, who was killed.
Then two more cars crashed into them, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll. Needham's passenger, an Oxford woman, 20, as well as the male passenger in the Jeep were transported to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey.
The man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries but has since stabilized, according to the release.
Carroll said the Jeep's driver was transported to the St. Ignace Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and those in the other two cars were treated at the scene.
Troopers were assisted by the MSP St. Ignace Post, St. Ignace Police Department, tribal police from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Michigan Department of Transportation, Carp Lake Township Fire Department, Mackinaw Fire Department, Emmet County and Cheboygan County EMS.
The crash is still under investigation.
