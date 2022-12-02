TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man was arraigned as a suspect in several sexual assaults involving young children.
Michigan State Police said they arrested Anthony James Pettinato, 47, on Nov. 30 and arraigned him on Dec. 1. According to 86th District Court documents, Pettinato was charged on three counts of first-degree sexual conduct, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both sets of charges showed that the victims were less than 13 years old, according to court records.
MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said the investigation began in October, when Children's Protective Services contacted the MSP Cadillac Post about an alleged sexual assault of a young child. Troopers identified other victims, who were subsequently interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center. Carroll declined to number how many victims are involved.
Pettinato does not have a previous local criminal history, according to records from the 86th District Court. He currently being held on a $500,000 cash surety bond at Grand Traverse County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 16.
