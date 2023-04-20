TRAVERSE CITY — A 41-year-old Traverse City man is in custody after an alleged sexual assault, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Giddis.
On Wednesday night, a 27-year-old woman from Traverse City and her sister met two men at the casino.
Giddis said they later went to a bar downtown. Once the foursome arrived at the bar, the suspect showed up.
Giddis confirmed that neither of the two men from the casino were the 41-year-old suspect.
The 41-year-old began to make the woman's sister feel uncomfortable by allegedly touching her leg, so she left, according to law enforcement.
The 27-year-old tried to leave the bar in a taxi, but police reports said the cab never arrived.
That's when the 41-year-old man offered to give her a ride home. Instead of dropping her off at her house, he drove past it and took her to his own, according to Giddis.
Once inside his downstairs bedroom, deputies said he allegedly began assaulting her.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., she was able to call 9-1-1, and dispatchers told sheriff's office deputies they heard her crying out for help.
Once deputies arrived on the scene, they arrested the 41-year-old man for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and took him to the Grand Traverse County Jail.
He is in custody and awaiting arraignment at the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County.
The case is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.