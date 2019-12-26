TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man accused of repeated sexual contact with a child could spend life in prison.
Buck Arthur Fraly, 49, faces a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents show. He’s accused of repeated sex acts with a minor starting when that child was 11 years old.
Court documents show Fraly admitted to some of the acts in an interview but appeared to blame the child. Fraly reportedly told law enforcement that “he doesn’t know why he is ‘like this,’ and that he ‘needs help,’” according to a probable cause statement.
Fraly is in Grand Traverse County Jail, records show.
He’s being held on a $100,000 cash surety bond, court records show. He could spend 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
Eighty-Sixth District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers arraigned Fraly on Monday, and he requested a court-appointed attorney, documents show.
