TRAVERSE CITY — New rules in Traverse City limit any new vacation homes in two commercial districts to a fraction of multi-unit properties.
At least one unit of a multi-unit parcel, but no more than 25 percent, can be short-term rented, according to rules city commissioners unanimously adopted Monday. That applies to C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center zoning.
Existing short-term rentals in the two districts, plus those under construction, aren’t affected, city Planner Russ Soyring said. The idea is to allow the use while preventing them from out-competing long-term rentals.
“We feel for the stability of our local economy, we need to have affordable housing for all the businesses that we have in town, and people are having a hard time filling those spots because of the lack of affordable housing,” he said.
The ordinance also ensures short-term rentals are allowed where hotels and motels are, like the Hotel Resort districts, higher-density commercial districts and, now, the Transportation districts, Soyring said.
That’s a discrepancy planning commissioners sought to fix when first raising the issue several months ago, as previously reported. It’s the latest in a string of tightening city’s short-term rental regulations as the practice takes off on online platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.
City commissioners, having discussed the proposed rules before, adopted them Monday without debate. Mayor Jim Carruthers said prior to Monday’s meeting that he believes commercial uses like vacation rentals should be allowed in commercial zones, although he views the rules as a compromise.
City resident Barb Zupin told commissioners she hoped short-term rentals wouldn’t impact the city’s neighborhoods, and noted the city’s master plans said they shouldn’t be allowed in or near those neighborhoods.
“It feels like one of the jobs of the commission is to protect and take care of your neighborhoods,” she said.
Similar concerns surfaced when city leaders in 2019 permitted a new type of tourist home, a different kind of short-term rental allowed in residential neighborhoods as long as the owner is present when guests are. Rules include license requirements, limits on rooms and guest stays plus a cap on their season.
