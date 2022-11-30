TRAVERSE CITY — “The man in the big red coat at the end” was a major attraction at the Downtown Light Parade in Traverse City.
The Christmas tree lighting event, postponed from Nov. 19 when weather conditions made it hazardous for people to attend, finally happened Tuesday night.
“Everyone’s there to see the man in the big red coat at the end,” Traverse City Police Department Capt. Keith Gillis said.
Starting at 4:30 p.m., the Traverse City Police Department worked to close Front Street in preparation for the festivities. Gillis said officers were prepared and patrols downtown were making sure the event would go smoothly.
“It’ll be interesting to see how traffic flows, now that State Street is a two-way street for the first time,” he said, referring to a decision by the city this past October to turn the formerly one-way street into a two-way thoroughfare.
The festive parade began at 6:30 p.m. with scores of participants in bright costumes, happy holiday music filling the street with sound, and light-bedecked floats provided by local businesses, culminating in the arrival of the Jolly Old Elf himself.
More than 30 local businesses participated in the parade this year, according to the Downtown Development Authority.
Since the light parade was added to the downtown tree lighting and Santa’s arrival festivities in 2017, organizers have had to be flexible. The holiday festivities took a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, then returned in 2021 with COVID-19 caveats that limited traditional activities.
The light parade and tree lighting events were originally scheduled this year for the weekend before Thanksgiving, but organizers postponed them when heavy snow and high winds made traveling treacherous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.