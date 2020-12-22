TRAVERSE CITY — Three Traverse City parking lots will go under the microscope as possible locations for new developments with retail and housing.
City Manager Marty Colburn has until April 5 to draft a request for proposals from developers looking to build on parking lots O, T and X. Commissioners unanimously agreed that’s when they’ll review what he’s written before voting to actually solicit project plans.
Monday’s meeting wasn’t the first time commissioners Tim Werner and Ashlea Walter raised the idea, which Werner said aims to take a bite out of both the city’s housing crisis and the global climate crisis. Namely, he wants to prioritize any projects for these lots that would maximize housing units, offer them at a variety of price points and favor long-term rentals over condominiums.
They should also minimize carbon footprints and parking spaces — he noted most developers likely would include some parking in their designs.
Werner acknowledged the city was likely to take heat if it moved forward — resident Rick Buckhalter blasted commissioners for what he saw as ignoring the policy to assess the disposal of any city lands, and T. Michael Jackson said leaders needed far more public input on such an important issue.
But Werner said it’s time to act.
“We have the ability to do something, we can lead by example, it won’t solve either (crisis) but it will help, and who knows if we inspire doing other good work out there, or somebody in the next generation is inspired to do good work,” he said.
Walter said she believes the pandemic highlighted inequities in Traverse City and elsewhere and that the city has a responsibility to address them when it can. She anticipated seeing what kind of creative ideas could be proposed.
“Even having the conversation is making the community better, and I look forward to what you have to share about how the proposal is right now,” she told commissioners.
Lot O is at State and Cass streets, and city documents show it has 25 spaces; Lot T, at Union Street and Grandview Parkway, contains 141 spaces and adjoins the lot that hosts Sara Hardy Farmers Market; and Lot X is on land leased from Traverse City Light & Power around its Hall Street substation and has 42 spaces.
Other commissioners joined Brian McGillivary’s push to bring the request for proposals back to city leaders before it goes out to developers — his chief concern with the idea, he said.
He also pointed out that the language commissioners considered didn’t specify that projects should include affordable or workforce housing, which Commissioner Christie Minervini said is typically aimed at people making 80 percent of area median income or less.
Commissioners ultimately agreed with Werner that their intent is clear, and that their instructions for drafting the request for proposals shouldn’t be overly specific — that could shut out too many proposals, Werner said, adding he wanted to “leave a little wiggle room.”
Lot X could be too complicated to build, considering it has lots of underground power lines, McGillivary said. He wanted to find out if TCL&P is interested in disposing of it before any more effort’s invested into considering that parking lot.
Colburn said he would work through the process for evaluating the disposal of city property, later adding TCL&P leaders expressed concerns about redeveloping Lot X.
Minervini said the city parking lots sit on land that’s unquestionably valuable and should be on the tax rolls, but McGillivary noted that tax increment finance capture would send all that tax revenue to the city Downtown Development Authority, not the city’s general fund.
Commissioner Roger Putman said he had a list of ideas for the request for proposals, including spaces for child care.
Werner noted the vote Monday won’t commit the city to taking any action. He anticipated that even if commissioners ultimately decided to accept a proposal and sell city land, ground wouldn’t break for a few years.
“So it won’t be a fast process and we do have offramps if need be,” he said.
