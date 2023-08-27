From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Commissioners are preparing to pick the candidates they’ll interview to become Traverse City’s next city manager.
They’re set to meet in closed session at 7 p.m. Monday to review applications from those vying to be the city’s top administrator, documents show. The Open Meetings Act allows them to review these applications behind closed doors if candidates have requested confidentiality for now.
Mayor Richard Lewis said commissioners will select those they want to interview on Sept. 7, a tentative date he expects to finalize Monday.
The city hired the Amy Cell Talent firm to solicit and review applications for candidates seeking to take the place of Marty Colburn, the former city manager commissioners let go in April with little rationale stated publicly for their action.
At the same special meeting, commissioners will decide on a $2,577,831 contract with Elmer’s Crane and Dozer on nine pavement preservation projects scattered throughout the city. Some of that will come from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) 97 funds, including $883,444 to repave intersections at Eighth and Cass streets and Eighth and Union streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.