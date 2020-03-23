TRAVERSE CITY — Developers looking to build residential properties in Traverse City's C-1 Office Service district can upsize their plans.
City commissioners Monday adopted a zoning amendment allowing for larger gross building sizes in the entire C-1 district for residential structures, not just along Garfield Street as previous ordinances allowed. They unanimously approved it at their first virtual meeting held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite public comments voicing concerns about what some called an overly broad, seemingly ill-timed and potentially conflicted decision.
The amendment removes a previous requirement limiting first floors to 4,500 square feet for a single floor, and up to 13,500 square feet for commercial buildings with residential floors, city Planner Russ Soyring said. These larger buildings still would be limited in size by building setbacks from lot lines, parking requirements and hard surface limitations — 60 percent of lot area. They'd also still have to meet height limits of 45 feet.
City planners reviewed the proposal, made on behalf of developer Joe Heaphy, who specified in the request it would also apply to buildings that include vacation home rentals, documents show.
It also would benefit a project Traverse City Housing Commission plans at an East Eighth Street property currently the site of a vacant floral shop, documents show. The housing commission wants to build 46 units of housing catering to income-constrained senior citizens, as previously reported. Commissioners at a previous meeting backed a 45-year tax deal for the project.
Tony Lentych, the housing commission's executive director, wrote in support of the change to help house the most vulnerable of the area's population. He also defended the timeline on which it's being considered, noting the agenda item wasn't a special request and that it's the fourth time it's been up for debate a public meeting.
"I recognize this is a stressful time in our community and we're not trying to take advantage of the situation in any way," he wrote. "We only wish to serve our community to our mission of expanding housing opportunities in our region."
Some commenters weren't happy at first about the item being on Monday's agenda. City resident T. Michael Jackson said he thought the city should only be considering things of vital importance, and a zoning change didn't seem to fit with that.
Jackson later said he supports the housing commission's project and was unaware there was a time crunch — Soyring said there's an April application deadline for the housing commission to get a Low Income Housing Tax Credit key to building the project.
City resident Judy Nelson said she believed that deadline is likely to be pushed back and that planning commissioners should instead consider a conditional rezoning focusing on the housing commission's property only.
That also would satisfy Nelson's concern about a city commissioner she believes has a conflict of interest. She didn't say who, but commissioner Tim Werner said he spoke with city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht and doesn't believe he needs to recuse himself.
Property records show Werner through an LLC owns three properties on East Eighth Street, all three of which are zoned C-1, zoning maps show.
Mayor Jim Carruthers asked Trible-Laucht to explain, and she said Werner's situation presents an indirect financial interest at most. The question becomes whether the text amendment would benefit Werner in more than a minimal nature differently than the general public. Courts have sided with local board members who voted on zoning amendments that impact districts in which the board member has an ownership interest. It's different if the vote affects their property or even their block specifically, she said.
The zoning change takes effect Monday, documents show.
Most commissioners said they supported a change that would support the creation of more affordable housing, including Roger Putman.
"Certainly a spot zoning or conditional zoning may have been a better option but at this point of juncture with an issue critical to the project moving forward if and when we see better times, as much as I'm sympathetic to that viewpoint, I will support the action as proposed," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.