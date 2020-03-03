TRAVERSE CITY — Two millages aimed at building, operating and maintaining a new senior center in Traverse City have most of the city commission’s backing.
Now, the disc is in Grand Traverse County Commissioners’ shuffleboard court, as it’s on them to decide whether to put those millages on a future ballot.
City leaders on Monday voted 5-1 to encourage the county board to do just that for the Aug. 4 primary ballot. One millage request would ask county voters to tax themselves by one mill for one year, raising money to build the estimated $5.6-million project. Commissioner Tim Werner voted against, and Commissioner Christie Minervini was absent.
In the same vote, city commissioners supported another millage request, one that would double the county’s senior services millage for 10 years, to 0.2 mill from 0.1.
Senior Center Friends, a nonprofit group supporting the project, proposed the millages, and organization President Robert Steadman said the vote was “absolutely tremendous.” He believes the city followed through with its joint agreement with the county to plan and build a replacement for the small, outdated structure at East Front and Barlow streets, which the city runs and county operates.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the city commission,” he said.
City commissioner Brian McGillivary said he’d support the millage requests but had some questions first, including about why a projected budget showed rent payments and contracted services increasing so much.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the figures come from an agreement between the city and county, which will need to be renegotiated. That process could start after county commissioners agree to ask voters to adopt the millages, he said.
Colburn also told McGillivary the city has about $300,000 set aside from donations and fundraising that’ll go toward the project.
Werner said he couldn’t support the millages because he thought the project was “mediocre” and that the city could do much better on “just about everything,” but declined say more in the meeting.
City resident Rick Buckhalter said he agreed with Werner, and doesn’t like how the project would harden parkland. He predicted the millage votes would be contested.
Meredith Parsons McComb told commissioners she thinks the senior citizens who worked on the plans came up with a good one that deserves support.
“I realize there’s always something better out there, but I believe this concept has been developed with the primary goal of keeping the facility available during the transition process,” the city resident said. “And when you have people who are senior citizens just not having access for a couple of years, it’s a very big thing.”
Steadman said he’s looking to get the ballot language request on a county board meeting agenda.
Some money from both millages would go to downtown development authorities in Fife Lake, Interlochen, Kingsley and Traverse City, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said. They’d also go to tax increment finance plans in Traverse City and the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
County Treasurer Heidi Scheppe said the current senior services millage takes in around $510,000 a year, of which $16,965 goes to the various DDA and TIF authorities, plus the county land bank — those numbers are rough estimates using 2019 figures, which aren’t yet adjusted to reflect changes from tax tribunals and so forth, she said.
Doubling that millage would up both the total take, $1,039,000, and how much goes to DDAs, TIF and the lank bank — $34,000, Scheppe said.
The new one-year millage would raise roughly $5,195,000, out of which $172,000 would go to DDAs, TIF and the land bank, Scheppe said.
Steadman agreed the ballot language will need to include language about the other authorities getting a share of the tax levy. He’s not concerned about the money going to those other purposes, though, because the bulk of what the millages raise goes toward construction — right where the friends group wants it.
