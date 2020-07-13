TRAVERSE CITY — Those orange-and-white U.S. Coast Guard helicopters taking off from a base at Cherry Capital Airport are part of what makes Traverse City a Coast Guard City.
An official designation from Congress is another, and on Wednesday the city's Coast Guard City Committee will celebrate the city's redesignation at 3 p.m. under Guardian, the monument inspired by those choppers, at 539 E. Front St.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance, according to the release.
Congress originally designated Traverse City as a Coast Guard City in 2010, according to the USCG. Grand Haven, Michigan, was the first out of 28 nationwide in 1998. Westport, Washington was the latest in September 2019.
