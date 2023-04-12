TRAVERSE CITY — Tony Lentych will leave his job as Traverse City Housing Commission’s executive director to join the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.
Lentych said he’ll join the state authority as chief housing investment officer on May 17, a day after his last one in charge of the city housing commission. It’ll give him a chance to shape statewide policies that can get more affordable housing built.
“I do have some good experience from outside of MSDHA that can be brought into the discussion within MSDHA about how to do the process better and get more units built,” he said. “How do we maximize that, how do we accelerate that, that’s going to be my goal.”
The city housing commission announced Lentych’s upcoming departure Monday after he informed them of taking the new job in a March 28 letter. He has been in charge there since February 2015, as previously reported.
Commission President Heather Lockwood praised Lentych’s advocacy for meeting the housing needs of lower income people in the region.
“He has worked hard to move the mission of our organization forward and that TCHC is now in a stronger position both operationally and financially,” she said in the release.
Lockwood also listed off some of the projects Lentych oversaw during his time, including ongoing rehabilitation work at Riverview Terrace, the commission’s 10-story, income-limited apartment building for older or disabled residents. He also helped work out a services agreement between the city housing commission and that of Elk Rapids — Lentych said other staff can continue those services for now.
Plus, TCHC is working on a few large housing projects, including an apartment complex with more than 200 units planned near Bay Area Transportation Authority’s new headquarters and garage at Lafranier and Hammond roads, as previously reported. It’s also looking to build a 46-apartment building for older residents on Eighth Street.
Lentych said he’s confident other housing commission staff, plus development teams working on those projects, can keep them moving forward after his departure.
The housing commission board also is set to talk about a transition plan at a special meeting the executive committee called on Friday, Lentych said. That same committee, consisting of Lentych, Lockwood and board Vice President Wayne Workman accepted Lentych’s resignation without a vote by the board as a whole.
That plan could include hiring Judy Myers as acting board secretary, Lentych said. She’s the former executive director of Cadillac Housing Commission, and served on TCHC’s board, he said. She resigned about a year before Lentych was hired over a disagreement with how the past board was managing his predecessor, past reporting shows.
Myers could manage contracts and other tasks that would allow other housing commission staff to keep day-to-day operations running, Lentych said. Executive committee members asked him to see if she was interested in the consulting job.
It’ll be up to the city housing commission to pick a new executive director, Lentych said. The mostly autonomous housing commission has that power, along with the authority to bond money and others, while the city commission appoints its board.
Lentych’s tenure was not without controversy. In 2017, then-Riverview Terrace resident Priscilla Townsend sued the housing commission after she and 14 other residents received notices their leases would be canceled if they didn’t take political signs out of their apartment windows. Lentych, at the time, said the commission doesn’t allow any political signs, and the letters were rescinded after the residents removed the signs.
But Townsend said the letter violated her free speech and looked like retaliation, as the signs were in support of a tall-buildings vote proposal on the November 2016 ballot that the housing commission board had voted to oppose. The suit ended with the housing commission paying Townsend a $135,000 settlement.
Lentych said Tuesday the suit stemmed from a big debate in the community over whether tall buildings should exist in Traverse City.
“We believed, as an organization, that they should,” he said.
His departure now comes amid a shakeup in several key leadership positions around Traverse City. City commissioners fired city Manager Marty Colburn April 3, and an interim treasurer and finance director are heading that department during the search for a permanent hire. City Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien announced his retirement by the end of June.
Lentych said his decision is unrelated to any other departures. He interviewed for MSDHA’s executive director job in September 2021, one of five candidates along with the state authority’s current executive director, Amy Hovey, as previously reported.
At MSDHA, Lentych will oversee and direct operations and policy for Rental Development, and Neighborhood Housing Initiatives, along with other authority divisions, MSDHA communications director Katie Bach said in an email. His role will also include weighing in on strategic planning, program initiatives and resource allocations.
Lentych said he believes he’s leaving TCHC in a good place, with plenty of developments in the works and the opportunity to do even more.
“I do think the organization is in good shape going forward,” he said.
