TRAVERSE CITY — The next executive director for Traverse City Housing Commission has a background in real estate and affordable housing, and roots in Traverse City.
Karl Fulmer said he was interested in leading the city’s housing commission not only because he wanted to return to his hometown, but because he believes he can put his 25-plus-years of experience in affordable housing to work there.
“The housing issues in Traverse City are not unique, but I think I can make a difference and bring some good experience to the job, and so that’s really what interested me in the job,” he said.
Housing commission board Vice Chairman Wayne Workman said the board unanimously chose Fulmer out of four finalists and more than 80 applicants for the job. He believed Fulmer’s extensive experience at other housing agencies made him the stand-out candidate.
“He can see that we’ve got a lot of projects going on and I think Karl believes he can help take us to the next level on affordable housing,” Workman said.
Those projects include plans for more than 200 apartments on Lafranier Road near Hammond Road in Garfield Township, near where Bay Area Transportation Authority will build its new headquarters, garage and a transfer station.
Commissioners approved hiring Fulmer at a July 24 special meeting, the agenda shows.
Workman said Raymond HR Solutions conducted a nationwide search. Commissioners agreed to a three-year contract with Fulmer and a $125,000-per-year salary.
Fulmer is currently executive director for Sioux Falls Housing and Redevelopment Commission and Affordable Housing Solutions in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he said. The former is the state’s largest housing commission, while the latter is a nonprofit that develops both single-family houses and apartments using private and public-sector grants.
Some of Fulmer’s experience also comes from the private sector, including about a decade working with developers of large multi-family housing builds and, for a three-year stretch, building Red Robin restaurants, he said.
While Fulmer’s experience has been outside of Michigan, that didn’t concern Workman, he said. State housing agencies like the Michigan State Housing Development Authority tend to have similar processes since much is dictated by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requirements.
“I don’t have any doubt Karl will figure out how to work with MSDHA very quickly,” Workman said.
Fulmer echoed this, noting he’s worked with nine different state housing agencies over his career.
When Fulmer starts on Aug. 31, he will take over from former Executive Director Tony Lentych, who left to become MSDHA’s chief housing investment officer, as previously reported.
Traverse City Housing Commission operates Riverview Terrace Apartments, a tower of rent-controlled apartments for older and disabled tenants. It also operates Orchardview Townhomes, a low-income housing complex, plus another in Elk Rapids along with the regional Housing Choice Voucher program.
Fulmer was also a candidate for Leelanau County administrator, documents show. Prior to his current role, he was executive director for the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority for more than four years before leaving in 2016, the Crested Butte News reported.
