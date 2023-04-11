TRAVERSE CITY — Tony Lentych, the Traverse City Housing Commission's executive director, will leave his post in May.
The housing commission on Monday announced Lentych's coming departure to take another position outside of the region. Commission board President Heather Lockwood said in the release that Lentych has worked for more than eight years as a "tireless advocate" to meet lower-income peoples' housing needs.
"He has worked hard to move the mission of our organization forward and that TCHC is now in a stronger position both operationally and financially,” she said in the release.
Lentych's resignation is effective May 16, according to the release. The commission board's executive committee called a special meeting Friday to discuss a transition process.
He led the housing commission, a semi-autonomous organization created by city ordinance and with a board appointed by the city commission, since February 2015, as previously reported.
It's yet another shakeup in leadership for Traverse City's governmental organizations. City commissioners on April 3 fired city Manager Marty Colburn, who started in that role shortly after Lentych joined TCHC. And city Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien recently announced he'll retire at the end of June. The city is also looking to hire a permanent treasurer and finance director.
Lentych's departure also comes as the housing commission is looking to build two major developments, one a complex of more than 200 apartments near Bay Area Transportation Authority's planned new headquarters and garage at Hammond and Lafranier roads, south of city limits. Another is a 46-unit senior apartment building planned for a vacant Eighth Street property.
