TRAVERSE CITY — No one was injured in a Traverse City house fire late Tuesday night, officials say.
The fire started around 10:02 p.m. at 517 Second St., Traverse City Fire Department Chief Jim Tuller said. The house suffered significant water and fire damage on the first and second floors, as well as in the attic, Tuller said.
Katryn Callison, the home’s resident, said no one was inside. Tuller also said the house was empty and that it is a rental property.
“No, thankfully,” Callison said when asked if anyone was in the house.
Callison said she found out about the fire after officials contacted her mother who then told her to come home. She was out with friends at the time, Callison said.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Tuller said. They plan to begin an investigation in the morning, he said.
“They seem to be doing their jobs really well. They’re responsive," Callison said. “I don’t really know the extent or the cause, so I’m going to just wait and see (what happens).”
The Traverse City Police Department and Traverse City, Grand Traverse Metro and Peninsula Township fire departments responded to the scene, Tuller said.
