ACME — Owners of a horse show venue in Acme Township should be set to clear a major zoning jump as they gallop into the 2022 season.
Traverse City Horse Shows and township officials separately announced a resolution to a dispute over Flintfields Horse Park's special land use permit. Morrissey Management Group, which owns the business and venue, will meet most of the conditions of a permit township trustees amended in April.
Those include completing changes to the site's stormwater management system and getting the necessary approvals, building emergency roads with signs and building numbers and getting the required permits from Grand Traverse County and Grand Traverse Metro Fire for a two-story tent, according to a release from the township.
The management group will also get extra time to meet others that proved impossible to do by deadline, like grading and graveling a trailer parking lot, extending asphalt paving at three entrances and more.
Township Supervisor Doug White said issues with hiring contractors and getting the needed materials made it impossible for the venue owners to meet every condition. He reiterated something he and other township officials said before: they want Traverse City Horse Shows to succeed.
"And not just the horse shows, but any, I would say any business that would come into Acme Township," he said. "My beliefs are that you would try to work with whoever it is."
Both township and management company reached the agreement a few weeks before a previous ultimatum from the township came to pass. White said earlier in May that Acme could take legal action to stop Traverse City Horse Shows from operating if it didn't meet its amended permit's conditions.
Trustees approved those changes after the township notified the venue owners in 2021 that several major changes there weren't in the previous special land use permit, including new event fields and the previously mentioned two-story tent.
Acme officials agreed to give the owners time to resolve the issue, having given them notice they weren't in compliance just before the start of the 2021 season, as previously reported. Professional planners and other representatives worked through a lengthy process with the township planning commission to change the special land use permit.
Phone trouble apparently cut short an attempt by Karen Currie to respond to messages left Friday afternoon.
She's listed as a contact in Traverse City Horse Show's release announcing the agreement. It states that most of the permit's conditions have either been met, will be soon or are in the process of being addressed.
Matt Morrissey, Morrissey Management Group's managing partner, said in the release that the company is committed to being good citizens, taking care of the land and making "beautiful accommodations that support the community."
"We are excited to welcome riders and spectators to another thrilling season of Olympic caliber hunter/jumper equine competition enhanced amenities developed in cooperation with Acme Township, Grand Traverse County and the State of Michigan," he said in the release.
White said he's hopeful the venue's owners will follow township zoning in the future.
The venue, and the months of shows it hosts, is a major attraction in the Traverse City area. It's licensed by the United States Equestrian Foundation and owners previously pointed to a 2021 study figuring more than $100 million in economic activity from shopping, dining, lodging and more.
Its first event of the season, the Traverse City Spring Horse Show, is set to start June 8, according to U.S. Equestrian Foundation event listings.
