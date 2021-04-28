TRAVERSE CITY — Cutting back on spending put Traverse City’s general fund surplus ahead of a self-imposed cap.
But city commissioners aren’t rushing to put that money toward its Municipal Employees Retirement System liabilities just yet. The city’s pension funding level is just below what the state considers an acceptable amount, according to numbers from the end of 2019. Commissioners want to hear from MERS about its latest valuation, which they expect in June.
City Manager Marty Colburn said early concerns about COVID-19 and how it could hurt city finances prompted him to scale back on hiring in 2020, dropping 16 part-time positions mostly for city parks. He also limited training budgets — the spending was even less as pandemic concerns reined in travel.
Plus, financial hits to state revenue sharing with local governments weren’t as bad as initially feared, Colburn said.
The result is a projected general fund balance equating to 25 percent of the fund’s expenditures, city Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin said. She pointed to a previous request to give commissioners notice if that balance exceeds the target they set in 2017 of between 15 and 20 percent.
One option would be to spend up to $1 million toward the city’s unfunded accrued liability with MERS, Martin said. That would address the one aspect of the city’s financial health she found concerning when she recently started her job there.
“The only financial metric that I’m concerned about is this unfunded pension liability,” she said. “I would say all of our other metrics are really good.”
But paying that much by May 1 to bolster that metric, and avoid being flagged by the state as having an underfunded pension debt, didn’t move commissioners.
That’s in part because of the moving target MERS presented as it adjusted the assumptions behind calculating pension liabilities, including nudging its assumed rate of return downward — moves in 2015 and 2019 aimed to bring them closer to actual returns, as previously reported.
Those assumptions are one of many factors in figuring a city’s actuarial value of the money in its pension plan, according to MERS. Those actuarial values can differ from the market value, or the actual dollars and cents held in the trust for the plan.
Traverse City’s actuarial valuation at the end of 2019 placed Traverse City at 58.5 percent funded, with a projected unfunded liability of $17,096,628, based on those same assumptions.
Tony Radjenovich, MERS’ regional manager, said dropping the assumed rate of return caused the city’s position to drop compared to prior calculations, even as the city makes its recommended payments. Other changes made a difference, too, like smoothing financial market losses over five years instead of 10, and nudging up assumed life expectancy for retirees.
Colburn said the state previously granted the city a waiver on certain legal requirements for municipalities with underfunded pensions. That’s because the city has a plan to increase its funding position above the required 60 percent, and eventually to 100 — the city’s on track to hit that latter goal in 2039, documents show.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said the changing assumptions make for squishy numbers that are hard to follow. The city could pay the money, miss the target by a tenth of a percent and still risk being flagged.
“I’d like to wait until June to see where we sit,” he said. “That’s kind of my feeling, and maybe we get red-flagged again, but I’d rather sit on this money for now and see where we’re at come June and then make a decision.”
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she wanted to hold off and see if the money could be used as matching funds to apply for grants.
While Martin recommended paying extra to MERS, she also pointed to using it for grant opportunities, or a combination of the two.
The additional funding could help the city pay for a variety of pressing infrastructure projects, commissioners agreed. They wondered if some of the American Rescue Plan Act money would require matching funds as well.
Traverse City stands to get funding through the American Rescue Plan Act — initial reports stated around $1.55 million — and the massive federal aid package holds other possibilities as well, Colburn told commissioners. Those are not only for local governments, but for businesses and nonprofits hurt by the pandemic.
On that same night, city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger told commissioners about a number of needed and recommended fixes at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. The estimated total for the project was $14.5 million, not including some additional pipe work. He’s looking to a variety of funding sources to pay for it, including a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and other grants.
“I think tonight’s a prime example of how even if we don’t spend money on one thing, there’s still a million things screaming for our attention and there’s never quite enough to go around,” Shamroe said.
