TRAVERSE CITY — Shawn Winter will start as Traverse City's new planner at the beginning of March, and he'll have plenty of challenges when he does.
The former Acme Township planning and zoning administrator and Beckett & Raeder planning consultant spoke to outgoing city Planner Russ Soyring Friday, Soyring said. They spoke for more than two hours about what's happening and what projects are to come.
Chief among them is creating affordable housing opportunities, something Soyring said has been a pressing issue in the city for years and requires actual changes to address. The city's master plan also dates back to 2009, with a 2017 update, and it's time to see if city residents and property owners think it adequately reflects the city's future they want to see.
Just gathering input on the current plan would take work, to say nothing of writing a new one, Soyring said.
Soyring believes Winter is a good pick for the job, and his experience in the private, public and education sectors will serve him well.
"I think he's highly qualified, I sense that a lot of the same planning principles I adhere to and support and embrace ... he supports those as well and embraces those same type of principles," he said.
Examples include creating "complete" streets that accommodate all kinds of users, not just vehicles, and creating efficiency by mixing different and complementary land uses, Soyring said.
City Manager Marty Colburn, who is in charge of hiring the city planner, agreed that Winter's stances on those issues and more made him stand out from one of five interviewed for the job. That was out of 17 resumés selected by the city human resources department.
Winter, a city resident, understands the values of density, both in terms of fighting suburban sprawl but in the value it brings when considering the cost of urban infrastructure, Colburn said.
"So he understands that, which falls in line with much of what we've been working on," he said.
The new city planner will be an at-will employee and has served on the city's Parks and Recreation Commission, Colburn said.
He chose the candidate with the help of city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley, Assistant City Manager Penny Hill, city Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy and some outside professional planners — they gave input on what to ask candidates.
Soyring said his last day is Feb. 26, a Friday, with Winter taking over the following Monday. Winter will be the city's fourth planner, with Soyring having worked for Traverse City since 1986.
The Record-Eagle reached out Friday to Winter.
Check Record-Eagle.com for updates on this developing story.
