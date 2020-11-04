TRAVERSE CITY — Voters in Garfield Township and Traverse City gave a resounding thumbs-up to 20 more years of funding for a recreational authority the two governments share.
Both city and township voters had to approve extending the millage and levying up to 0.3 mill starting in 2024, and they did — 7,155 to 2,276 in the city and 7,022 to 3,212 in the township, unofficial tallies show.
The Garfield Township and Traverse City Joint Recreational Authority already agreed not to levy the full amount until another, 0.33-mill levy to pay off the authority’s debt expires in 2024, as previously reported. It’ll increase to 0.15 mill, up from the current levy of 0.1, until the debt is paid.
Renewing the millage also paves the way for the authority to acquire nearly 80 acres of hillside land adjacent to city-owned Hickory Hills, as previously reported. The late Clarence Kroupa owned the land and wanted it preserved, and the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy has a purchase option on the parcel west of the city-owned ski hill.
Authority members and millage proponents previously argued a renewed millage also ensures the authority has the funds it needs to maintain its other properties — Historic Barns Park, Hickory Meadows and a patch of bayfront between Open Space and the volleyball courts in Traverse City.
