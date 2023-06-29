TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City project is set to receive $15 million in state funding.
The Freshwater Research and Innovation Center, a facility planned for the Discovery Center & Pier property on West Grand Traverse Bay, has been approved for the money in the Michigan state budget for fiscal year 2024. The facility is intended to provide a space for students, scientists and entrepreneurs to test new technologies, as previously reported.
“This level of support from our local legislators and the Governor is really remarkable," said Matt McDonough, CEO of Discovery Center & Pier, in a press release. "The State’s investment gets us significantly to our goal for the Center’s first and main facility which will get us up and running.”
Legislators passed the record $82 billion budget late Wednesday, and it is now heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk, likely to be signed.
The freshwater research center is a partnership between the Discovery Center & Pier, Michigan Technological University, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms.
The Discovery Center was originally launched by Rotary Charities in 2006 and many of its facilities are nearing the end of their useful life, according to past reporting.
Project partners this year will begin the next phases of the project, including fundraising, pier development, campus design and planning.
At the beginning of this year, project partners announced an award of $1.6 million in federal funds to start some of the site's preliminary pier development and design work.
The $15 million in state funds will go toward completing the pier, where research and education vessels will dock, launching the first phase of the Freshwater Research & Innovation Center facility, and will help fund the first phase of the innovation center's development.
