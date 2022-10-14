tcr-061822-firefighter-updates-0001 (copy)

Traverse City Fire Station 1 in Traverse City.

 Record-Eagle file photo/Mike Krebs

TRAVERSE CITY — Fire safety activities and more are planned for an open house at a Traverse City fire station.

The free event includes an obstacle course, fire extinguisher training and an activity center to create a home escape plan, according to a release. It's 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 1, 500 W. Front St.

A National Fire Prevention Association representative will be there, as will the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to provide boater safety information, according to the release.

 

