TRAVERSE CITY — Fire safety activities and more are planned for an open house at a Traverse City fire station.
The free event includes an obstacle course, fire extinguisher training and an activity center to create a home escape plan, according to a release. It's 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station 1, 500 W. Front St.
A National Fire Prevention Association representative will be there, as will the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to provide boater safety information, according to the release.
