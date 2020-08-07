TRAVERSE CITY — A downtown Traverse City parking lot key to plans for a new civic square is one step closer to redevelopment.
City commissioners unanimously agreed Lot G, as the spot near State and Union streets is known, is surplus and can be disposed of. Their decision at a recent meeting clears the way for a proposed multi-use development envisioned for where the parking lot lies.
One of those uses would be a new branch location for TCF Bank, as Chemical Bank is now known. Its current branch, across State Street from the parking lot, is where the city Downtown Development Authority wants to build a civic square.
The authority has $3 million in state and Rotary Charities grants for the project and has a $1.75 million purchase option for the bank property — TCF Bank would also get $750,000 to relocate.
Going ahead with the project would meet the long-term goal of building a civic square, along with several other goals, DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said.
"The unique opportunity that the city has on this is really to get to some goals that have long been identified by not just this city commission but by numerous boards and committees on housing components and trying to get a public-private partnership on repurposing surface parking lots," she said.
Commissioner Christie Minervini asked about Derenzy's memo stating the housing in the building would be rental units. She wondered if that was a set requirement.
"I don't want to make a promise to the community that we're going to have rental housing in that development, and then have the developer or whoever we partner with come back to us and say that that doesn't work for them," she said.
Derenzy said that's not final, as project planners don't want to be too stringent with what restrictions they set on developers.
Mayor Jim Carruthers previously said he wanted affordable or workforce housing in the new development, fearing that if the city didn't require as much that any housing would be high-end condos — he didn't raise the subject Monday.
Carruthers, also a DDA board member, said after the meeting that he will push for affordable housing — he used the term generally — as part of the project before future votes, and saw Monday's as a procedural one. Affordable housing is the city's top strategic goal, one the city should pursue at every opportunity, he said.
"Why wouldn't we try to research and develop affordable housing opportunities on property we actually own or are creating to make it happen, to make a better opportunity for us with this civic square?" he asked.
Minervini and Commissioner Tim Werner will serve on that subcommittee, and Derenzy said she also wants city Planner Russ Soyring, city Treasurer Kelli Martin, city Manager Marty Colburn, a DDA board member to serve, along with herself.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary suggested the subcommittee talk to developers about what kind of parameters they're looking for and what's reasonable. He also hopes the city gets some money out of the deal.
While McGillivary said he doesn't believe a new civic square should be a city commission priority, he acknowledged that there are other groups who view it as one.
"I want to say that I think what the DDA and staff has done to come up with the location, and a plan and a swap and the structure of what you're putting together, is excellent, so I think the process going forward will be very good," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.